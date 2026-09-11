Tusshar Kapoor has opened up about the advantages and challenges of being born into a film family, reflecting on the expectations that came with being the son of veteran actor Jeetendra. In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, the actor acknowledged that a film family can make getting a debut easier, but stressed that sustaining a career and making a film successful remain outside an actor’s control.

Tusshar Kapoor says being a star kid is “an Agneepath in a sense”: “You get your first break, but…”

Speaking about the pressure associated with being the son of an established star, Tusshar said there is often a greater expectation from actors who come from prominent film families. He said the industry and trade can be particularly critical, with achievements sometimes being viewed through a more demanding lens.

“When you are from a film family, an accomplished star’s son, you know, son of an accomplished star, I mean, then there is an expectation, especially within the film industry or within the trade, where no matter how much you do, the glass is always considered half empty rather than half full. So you have to always surpass yourself. So initially, of course, I had a tough time, you know, trying to ignore the noise that comes with being a star’s son. It’s not a red carpet for sure. Of course, there’s a huge battalion of pull-downers who were waiting for you to fall.”

Tusshar Kapoor on blocking out the noise

The actor also credited his experience of living independently for helping him deal with the scrutiny surrounding his career. Tusshar said that living abroad and away from his family helped him develop an individual identity and gave him the ability to focus on his work rather than outside opinions.

“But the fact that I’ve lived abroad, lived on my own, and found myself as an individual, living away from family, gave me the strength to really be able to block that noise out, no matter how overwhelming it got at certain points. I used to just block it out and just show up for work, show up for my classes. Yeah. I was training at that point. I would show up for work and just try to do my thing in my own way, in my track, and not focus on whatever is being said or what is being written. And then the film spoke for itself.”

"You get your first break"

Tusshar acknowledged that having a family connection to the film industry can provide an entry point that may be harder for outsiders to access. However, he emphasised that getting a debut does not automatically translate into success.

“So yes, it’s an Agneepath in a sense but one has to be grateful that, you know, getting your first film is easier when you are from a family that belongs to the film fraternity. You get your first break. But us film ko complete karna, us film ko logon ke saamne tak lana, aur film ka chalna, woh aapke haath mein nahin hai. So that’s the only advantage we have with all these disadvantages; that’s the only advantage we have: that you get a break. You are more accessible to people who want to launch star sons.”

Tusshar made his acting debut with Jeena Sirf Merre Liye in 2002 and has since worked across comedy, drama and other genres in Hindi cinema. His latest comments reflect on the continuing conversation around privilege, expectations and the challenges of building an identity within the film industry.

Also Read: Tusshar Kapoor opens up on 50 vanity vans at Welcome To The Jungle set: “Is it really justified?”

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