The theatre chain shared a photo from the outing, bringing together the stars of SS Rajamouli’s much-awaited fantasy action drama.

Anticipation surrounding SS Rajamouli's upcoming magnum opus Varanasi continues to grow, and a recent social media post from AMB Cinemas has further excited fans. The Hyderabad-based multiplex chain shared a photograph featuring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Nick Jonas enjoying a movie night together, offering a rare off-screen glimpse of the actors amid the ongoing buzz around the film.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas join Mahesh Babu for movie night at AMB Cinemas amid Varanasi excitement

The picture, posted on AMB Cinemas' official Instagram handle, captured Mahesh Babu alongside his Varanasi co-star Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas. Dressed in casual outfits, the trio posed together at the theatre, with the post quickly garnering attention from fans eager to see the stars sharing the frame off screen.

Sharing the photograph, AMB Cinemas wrote, “A truly star studded evening at AMB Cinemas…. The Globe Trotter Superstar @urstrulymahesh , Desi Girl Mandakini @priyankachopra and @nickjonas graced us with their presence for a memorable movie night…. It was a pleasure hosting you all…. See you again soon.”

The post has since been widely shared across social media, with fans expressing excitement over the interaction, especially as Priyanka and Mahesh prepare to share screen space for the first time in Varanasi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMB Cinemas (@amb_cinemas)



The upcoming film has already generated significant interest for bringing together several first-time collaborations. Directed by SS Rajamouli, Varanasi marks the filmmaker's first project with Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film also marks Priyanka's Telugu cinema debut and her return to Indian cinema after a gap of seven years.

According to reports, Varanasi is a fantasy action-adventure drama co-written by SS Rajamouli, V. Vijayendra Prasad, and S. S. Kanchi. Produced by Sri Durga Arts and Showing Business, the film reportedly features Mahesh Babu in a dual role. The story is said to revolve around Rudhra, played by Mahesh, as the holy city of Varanasi faces the threat of an approaching asteroid, with the narrative unfolding across multiple timelines.

The ambitious project also boasts music by M. M. Keeravani, cinematography by P. S. Vinod, and visual effects by V. Srinivas Mohan. Scheduled for a theatrical release on April 7, 2027, coinciding with Ugadi, Varanasi is also expected to make history as the first Indian film and the first non-English language film to be shot in the 1.43:1 IMAX format.

While the AMB Cinemas post offered only a brief glimpse into the stars' outing, it has further heightened anticipation for Varanasi, with fans eagerly awaiting more updates from one of the most talked-about Indian films currently in production.

Also Read: Mahesh Babu shares heartfelt birthday wish for daughter Sitara that melts hearts; Namrata Shirodkar shares emotional note too

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