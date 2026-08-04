Palash Muchhal has completed the filming of his upcoming spiritual drama Tera Sai, bringing to an end a significant chapter in the making of the film. The singer, music composer, and filmmaker described the completion of the shoot as a deeply emotional milestone. Centered on the life and teachings of Sai Baba, the film aims to present a story rooted in faith, compassion, hope, and humanity while offering audiences an emotionally engaging cinematic experience.

Palash Muchhal wraps up filming for Tera Sai, calls the journey “extremely emotional and fulfilling”

Presented by Red Eye Studio, Tera Sai is written and directed by Palash Muchhal. Veteran actor Sanjay Mishra portrays Sai Baba, while the supporting cast includes Sayaji Shinde, Manoj Joshi, Omkar Das Manikpuri, Avika Gor, and Rohan Mehra, all playing key roles in the narrative.

Reflecting on the completion of the shoot, Palash Muchhal shared: “Wrapping up the shoot of Tera Sai is an extremely emotional and fulfilling moment for me. This film has been a very special journey, not just as a filmmaker, but also on a deeply personal level. We have poured our hearts into every scene, and working with such incredible actors and a passionate team has made this experience truly unforgettable.

Tera Sai is a story about faith, humanity, hope and the belief that we are never truly alone. I’m immensely grateful to my entire cast and crew for standing by my vision and giving this film everything they had. As we wrap the shoot, the journey doesn’t end here; in many ways, it has just begun. I can’t wait for audiences to experience Tera Sai.”

Following the completion of filming, Tera Sai now enters the post-production stage. The film is envisioned as a tribute to the enduring legacy and spiritual teachings of Sai Baba, highlighting his message of compassion, faith, and humanity for viewers across generations.

Scheduled for a theatrical release in 2027, Tera Sai will be released in Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, and Tamil, allowing the spiritual drama to reach audiences across different regions of the country.

Also Read : Daisy Shah joins as female lead opposite Shreyas Talpade in Palaash Muchhal’s Mumbai-set thriller

More Pages: Tera Sai Box Office Collection

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