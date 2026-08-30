The cousins marked Raksha Bandhan across continents as Malti sent her first Rakhi to Parineeti and Raghav Chadha’s son.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas sends Rakhi from LA to Parineeti Chopra for the latter’s son Neer on behalf of daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Parineeti Chopra have often spoken about their close bond as cousins, and the next generation of their families appears to be carrying the relationship forward. This Raksha Bandhan, the sisters extended their family celebrations to their children as Priyanka and Nick Jonas’ daughter Malti sent a Rakhi from Los Angeles to Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s son Neer.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas sends Rakhi from LA to Parineeti Chopra for the latter’s son Neer on behalf of daughter Malti

As India celebrated Raksha Bandhan on August 28, Parineeti took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the special gesture. While the actor chose not to reveal her son’s face, she gave fans a look at the Rakhi sent by Malti and shared a heartfelt note accompanying the picture.

Parineeti wrote, “Thank you Malti didi for my first rakhi! Lots of love, Neer”, along with emojis. She also tagged her husband Raghav Chadha, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas in the post. Priyanka subsequently reposted Parineeti’s Instagram Story and responded with an affectionate message for her nephew. She wrote, “Didi loves you baby Neer.”

The exchange offered a glimpse into the families’ celebrations despite the geographical distance between them. While Priyanka is based in Los Angeles with Nick and their daughter Malti, Parineeti celebrated the festival with her family, with the Rakhi making its way from the US to India.

The gesture also highlighted the bond between the two cousins, which has remained visible over the years. Priyanka and Parineeti have shared moments of support for each other as they established their respective careers in the film industry, and their recent social media exchange offered a glimpse of that relationship continuing with the next generation.

For Parineeti and Raghav Chadha, this Raksha Bandhan was also significant as their son Neer received his first Rakhi. The couple welcomed their first child earlier this year and have largely kept him away from the public eye, including by choosing not to reveal his face in their social media posts.

With Malti sending her first Rakhi to Neer, Priyanka and Parineeti’s cousin bond has now extended into a new generation, adding a family moment to this year’s Raksha Bandhan celebrations.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas remembers late father Ashok Chopra on his 76th birth anniversary

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