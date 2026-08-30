Akshay Oberoi’s big-budget film, Toxic, finally released in cinemas on August 26. At the film’s trailer launch, held in Bengaluru on August 8, the actor was seen sporting long hair. However, of late, he has gone back to a short haircut. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, Akshay revealed the reason behind the change in look and spoke about his upcoming projects and a lot more.

EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Oberoi goes the Aamir Khan way; Shah Rukh Khan’s King marks his THIRD Christmas release; makes a STUNNING revelation: “My emotional monologue in Love Lottery is 6½ minutes LONG”

Akshay Oberoi said, “I had signed up for a lovely period film. It’s set in a village during the pre-Partition era. I really loved the script. The character required me to have hair like that; he belongs to a tribe whose members have had long hair for generations. I loved the script so much that I immediately started growing my hair. I was clear that I didn’t want to wear a wig. But for some reason, the film’s funding fell through. It was heartbreaking for all of us. But maybe it’ll happen one day. Meanwhile, season 4 of Aashram is coming. Hence, I cut my hair and I’m off to shoot for it.”

When does the much-watched web series’ fourth season go on floors? Akshay replied, “I believe Aashram went on floors just a few days back and I am joining very soon, early next week.”

After Toxic, Akshay Oberoi is now looking forward to another biggie, King, co-starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan. It releases on December 24. Interestingly, King would be his third Christmas release, the other two being his debut film Isi Life Mein (2010) and Kisko Tha Pata (2024).

When pointed out, Akshay was pleasantly surprised. He said, “Oh yes. My debut film came on Christmas. I had forgotten that Kisko Tha Pata also released on December 24. And now King is also coming on the same day!”

Aamir Khan has had the most Christmas releases, and Akshay Oberoi seems to be following in his footsteps. The actor laughed out loud and remarked, “Oh, I love it. This is too good! What a comparison, man. I’ll take it!”

He then stated, “Thanks for pointing it out. It’s so interesting. I would have definitely not made that connection because these are two different times in my career, as in when I did the first film vis-à-vis where I am right now. It’s funny and interesting to see the whole journey full circle like that. Moreover, King is a film with Siddharth Anand. It’s my second film with him (after Fighter; 2024) and my third project with him (the web series Flesh was written by Siddharth Anand). He’s the one who put me on a map for the mainstream audience. In life, so many coincidences take place that you have to believe in a higher power and accept that we are not in control.”

When asked about King, Akshay Oberoi said, “All I can say is that Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand are like family to me. I got to reunite with my family, that too on their biggest film. Until my last breath, I’ll repay in whatever way possible for what they have given me. I love them as human beings. I have done a small part, in whatever way I could, to be a part of this humongous, highly anticipated film that my brother and mentor, Lord Siddharth Anand, has made. And he’s indeed a Lord!”

He added, “I badly wanted to be in this film because I wanted to be a part of this big thing that someone I love was making.”

In between Toxic and King, Akshay Oberoi’s film, Love Lottery, will release in cinemas on September 18. The teaser features his emotional voiceover and leaves an impact.

Akshay Oberoi revealed, “It’s a part of a monologue which goes on for 6 ½ minutes. It’s a small film; there was not much of a budget. So, I had to nail that monologue fast. You saw a glimpse of that in the teaser; you’ll hear more of it in the trailer, which comes out soon.”

Love Lottery seems to be very topical and relevant. Akshay agreed, “Indeed. When I read the script, I told myself, ‘I don’t know what the fate of the film would be. However, I want to be a part of it because it deals with a burning topic’. I am all for women empowerment. Men have done a lot of s**t. But now we are in a place where men also need a voice. There should be someone who speaks about men’s rights. I guess that’s why these masculine films are also doing well. Hence, this is an attempt to do something different. The character that I play is a very vulnerable hero. As the tagline says in the poster, he’s a man framed by love. The caption is so apt.”

Also Read: Akshay Oberoi credits Geetu Mohandas’ 13-year-old daughter for his Toxic casting: “Geetu saw Fighter at daughter’s insistence, liked my performance…”; reveals he was asked to perform The Godfather dialogue for audition

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