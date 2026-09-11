Nora Fatehi steps out in New York for CFDA x New York Fashion Week event

Nora Fatehi recently stepped out in New York for the CFDA x New York Fashion Week event, turning attention to her latest fashion choice. The actress, singer and performer attended the event following her recent FIFA World Cup journey.

Nora Fatehi steps out in New York for CFDA x New York Fashion Week event

For the occasion, Nora opted for a power-dressing-inspired look that suited the setting. She wore a structured blazer paired with sheer tights and black heels. The combination gave her outfit a sharp and contemporary appearance, while her sleek styling completed the look.

Known for experimenting with her style and music, Nora has explored different sounds, looks and cultural influences through her work. She has also collaborated with artists from different parts of the world, bringing a mix of international influences into her music videos and performances.

Her music projects, including ‘Slay It to the Rhythm’, ‘Champions’, ‘Locked In’ and ‘Siir’, have reflected her interest in experimenting with different styles and sounds. Through these projects, she has also featured and supported emerging talent from various regions.

Nora’s latest appearance in New York adds another fashion moment to her recent public appearances. Her choice of a structured blazer, sheer tights and heels gave her look a distinct edge while keeping the overall styling polished.

The CFDA x New York Fashion Week event brought together names from the fashion and entertainment industries, with Nora among the attendees. Her appearance also comes at a time when she continues to explore different areas of entertainment, from music and performance to fashion.

Also Read : Nora Fatehi sued for Rs 3 crores by aviation company over alleged “toy” and “Lego airplane” comments: Report

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