Priyanka Chopra Jonas speaks on the “magic” of the unknown in new Bentley campaign BTS

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has offered a behind-the-scenes look at her latest collaboration with Bentley Motors. On September 6, the luxury automobile brand shared a BTS video featuring the actor, producer and entrepreneur from its cinematic campaign with her.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas speaks on the “magic” of the unknown in new Bentley campaign BTS

In the video, Priyanka can be seen behind the wheel as she reflects on the unpredictability of working on a film set. Speaking about what keeps her excited about the creative process, she says, “Anything can happen. I love going to set with my coffee in the morning and being like, and you have no idea what could happen between action and cut. That's what you're chasing, is the unknown, it's the magic. It's the best part of the gig.”

Priyanka was announced as Bentley Motors' global brand ambassador in April 2026. The association brings together the actor's international career across entertainment and business with Bentley's focus on craftsmanship, design and storytelling. The British marque says its cars have been built by hand for more than a century, with craftsmanship remaining an important part of its identity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bentley Motors (@bentleymotors)

Priyanka on her connection with Bentley

Following the announcement of the partnership, Priyanka spoke about why the collaboration felt natural to her. She said, “I’ve always been drawn to Bentley’s commitment to craftsmanship and storytelling, because there’s an intentionality behind every detail that feels rare. As someone who lives for the creative energy of being on set, this collaboration felt instinctive. It’s about shared values, but also about a shared appreciation for the process behind what we create.”

The campaign is presented in a documentary-style format, with the BTS footage offering a more personal look at Priyanka's experience while working on the project.

Ben Whattam, Marketing Director for Bentley Motors, also highlighted the approach taken for the campaign. He said, “Priyanka brings a fresh energy and authentic perspective that aligns with Bentley. The film’s relaxed style allows her voice and personality to come through naturally, creating something more authentic than traditional advertising.”

The new BTS footage gives audiences a closer look at the making of the campaign while placing Priyanka's creative perspective at the centre of the collaboration.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20 premiere: Priyanka Chopra Jonas warns contestants as Mary Kom enters Salman Khan-hosted show; says, “Inka knock out na bhot bhari padta hai”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.