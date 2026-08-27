Preity Zinta gets kadi chawal from neighbour in Paris while down with fever: “Brightened my day”

Preity Zinta recently received a thoughtful surprise while she was in Paris and feeling unwell. The actor revealed that she had been down with a fever and was not feeling her best when her friend’s neighbour sent her a homemade meal of her favourite kadi chawal. The simple gesture left Preity touched, prompting her to share the moment with her fans on X.

Preity Zinta gets kadi chawal from neighbour in Paris while down with fever: “Brightened my day”

In a video, Preity was seen opening the tiffin box and expressing her gratitude for the family’s kindness. Sharing the story, she wrote, “A big shout out to the sweetest & kindest family that lives in Paris. I was down with fever & not feeling great at all. My friend mentioned that to her neighbour & Wow ! She sent me my favourite Kadi Chawal to brighten me up. This little act of kindness & warmth not only brightened my day but will stay with me forever.”

Preity also thanked Inderjeet and Mummas Bake House Paris for the food and praised the family’s hospitality. She added, “Here’s to Inderjeet & #MummasBakeHouseParis for her yummy cooking. Thank you for your sweetness & your big heart. There is a reason we say Punjabi Hospitality is the best. If you are in Paris check out the goodies folks & thank me later. Ting !”

A big shout out to the sweetest & kindest family that lives in Paris. I was down with fever & not feeling great at all. My friend mentioned that to her neighbour & Wow ! She sent me my favourite Kadi Chawal to brighten me up ❤️ This little act of kindness & warmth not only… pic.twitter.com/1TNrocuU0d — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) August 27, 2026

The actor’s post comes soon after her return to the big screen with Batwara 1947, which marked her comeback after a long gap. The Partition drama, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, stars Preity opposite Sunny Deol and was released in theatres on August 14.

Speaking about returning to the sets after several years, Preity had earlier admitted that the experience came with its share of nervousness. “There were nerves,” she said. She recalled that Santoshi made her first day particularly challenging by giving her one of the film’s toughest scenes.

“He (director Santoshi) tortured me on day one by putting the most difficult scene of the film on the first day. So I was just looking at him (Sunny Deol), and I was shaking ki abhi main kya karoon (what do I do know)? He is a wonderful, big-hearted, kind, decent, good human being to work with because he really was like, ‘Don’t worry, he loves retakes. Kuch khaayegi’ (Will you eat something)?”

Once among Hindi cinema’s most popular and highest-paid actors, Preity stepped away from acting full-time after marriage. Since 2008, she has appeared in only a handful of films, with Bhaiaji Superhit marking her last full-length role before her recent return.

Also Read : Preity Zinta visits Kanapathy Temple in Paris on last Monday of Sawan: “This last-minute plan overwhelmed me”

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