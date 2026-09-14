Pratibha Ranta has shared a gratitude note following the release of The Revolutionaries on Amazon Prime Video. The actress posted a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets, reflecting on her experience of playing Pratibha Lahiri in the period drama and expressing her appreciation for director Nikkhil Advani and the team.

Pratibha Ranta shares BTS moments with gratitude note for The Revolutionaries: “Just incredibly grateful for this project”

Talking about the role and the experience of working on the project, Pratibha wrote, “This was the kind of project that asked a lot from me as an actor and gave me even more in return. I got to perform scenes I had always wanted to do, scenes that tested me, pushed me and made me discover parts of myself I didn’t know I could bring to a character.”

She further explained how playing Pratibha Lahiri allowed her to explore different aspects of women and their resilience. “experience and portray women who love deeply, carry so much, and yet find a way to keep going and stay strong through it all.” She added, “There is so much quiet strength in the way women hold their lives together, and getting to explore that through Pratibha was something I will always be grateful for.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pratibha Ranta (@pratibha_ranta)



The actress also thanked director Nikkhil Advani for trusting her with the character and giving her the opportunity to be part of the show's world. Recalling a special moment from her journey, she wrote, “I’m still emotional when I think about my first Filmfare award and the way everyone cheered for me. Nikhil sir, seeing you cheer for me and celebrate that moment with me is something I will carry with me for a very long time.”

Pratibha also spoke about the show's music, particularly the song Aur Aayenge, which she said holds a special place for her. “And the music of this show will always be special to me. Aur Aayenge is a song whose lyrics I genuinely feel very strongly about. Some words stayed with me long after I heard them, and I think it’s safe to say I have hooked my entire team to it. Still feeling everything. Still a little overwhelmed. And mostly, just incredibly grateful for this project, this character, this team and all the love you’ve given The Revolutionaries. Thank you for cheering for us and making this journey so special,” she concluded.

In The Revolutionaries, Pratibha appears alongside Rohit Saraf, Bhuvan Bam and Gurfateh Pirzada. Her portrayal of Pratibha Lahiri brings together emotional depth and intensity as the character navigates the story alongside the male leads.

Also Read : Web Series Review: THE REVOLUTIONARIES is a grand, compelling and well-performed historical drama

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