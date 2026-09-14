Gurmeet Choudhary has shared a cryptic post on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi, leading to speculation about his next project, tentatively titled Tum Mere Ho. The actor, who has so far kept details about the film under wraps, shared a post related to the festival, prompting fans to wonder whether it could be a hint about the upcoming project. While Gurmeet has not clarified the intent behind the post, its timing has sparked curiosity around his next film.

EXCLUSIVE: Gurmeet Choudhary teases fans with cryptic Ganesh Chaturthi post, fuels Tum Mere Ho buzz

The interest surrounding Gurmeet’s upcoming project also comes amid his established fan following, built over years of work across television, reality shows, films and OTT. He first gained wider recognition with the 2008 television series Ramayan, where he played Lord Ram opposite Debina Bonnerjee as Sita.

He later moved away from the mythological genre with Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi, where his portrayal of a romantic lead further strengthened his popularity. He followed it with Punar Vivah, adding to his presence as one of the familiar male faces on Hindi television.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gurmeet Choudhary (@guruchoudhary)

Gurmeet also appeared beyond daily soaps through reality television. He participated in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, which he won, and was the first runner-up on Khatron Ke Khiladi 5. He later ventured into films and OTT projects, featuring in titles including Khamoshiyan, Wajah Tum Ho, Paltan and Commander Karan Saxena.

Against this backdrop, the speculation around Tum Mere Ho has drawn attention to Gurmeet’s next career move. Over the years, he has taken on varied roles across different formats, from television dramas and mythological characters to reality shows, films and action-oriented projects.

For now, Gurmeet has not officially revealed whether his Ganesh Chaturthi post was connected to Tum Mere Ho. However, the cryptic nature of the post has left fans wondering if the actor is preparing to share an update about his next project.

Also Read : Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee’s Bangkok escape via JourneyLabel: The ultimate blueprint for luxury family travel

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.