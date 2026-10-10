The new track composed by Rochak Kohli captures the anticipation of meeting a first crush again.

The makers of Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar have released a new song titled ‘Jaane Kis Mod Pe’, featuring vocals by Darshan Raval. The track captures the anticipation, nostalgia and excitement of young love, offering a glimpse into the film’s themes of friendship, romance and second chances. The film features Sparsh Walia, Alisha Chopra, Kunal Vaid, Sakshi Vaidya, Tushar Chhibber and Sargun Kaur Luthra, who are making their debuts with the project.

Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar makers unveil the song ‘Jaane Kis Mod Pe’: Darshan Raval brings nostalgia and romance to Sparsh Walia, Kunal Vaid, Sargun Kaur Luthra starrer

Composed by Rochak Kohli and penned by lyricist Gurpreet Saini, ‘Jaane Kis Mod Pe’ follows three friends as they embark on a road trip to attend their school reunion. Their journey is driven by the possibility of meeting their first crushes again, bringing a sense of anticipation about what awaits them along the way. The song reflects the uncertainty of revisiting the past and wondering whether old feelings could find a new beginning.

With its breezy sound and youthful mood, the track brings together the film’s focus on friendship and romance. Its narrative centres on the excitement of reconnecting with people from an earlier phase of life and the possibility of giving first love another chance.

Speaking about the song, Darshan Raval said, “‘Jaane Kis Mod Pe’ has a beautiful sense of anticipation to it. I loved the youthful, nostalgic emotion of the song and I hope it takes listeners back to a few of their own memories. It’s about going back to a place and a person who were once such an important part of your life, and wondering what it will feel like to see them again.”

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Composer Rochak Kohli added, “‘Jaane Kis Mod Pe’ has the feeling of a journey where you don’t really know what’s waiting at the other end. We wanted the music to capture that mix of excitement and nervousness of meeting your first crush after years. Darshan’s voice brings a lovely warmth and youthful energy to the song, while Gurpreet’s lyrics complete that emotion beautifully.”

Lyricist Gurpreet Saini said, “‘Jaane Kis Mod Pe’ is about being hopeful and finding love in unexpected ways and places. That’s why I have kept the lyrics easy and flowy, like how the characters in the film are, heading towards a school reunion each carrying a hope of romance. There is a lovely mix of youthful energy, friendship, and romance in the song, which Rochak‘s composition brings alive beautifully.”

The song is now available on T-Series Music. Presented by Luv Films, Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar is directed by Anuj Saini and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on October 23, 2026.

Also Read: Luv Ranjan defends casting newcomers in Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar: “Hindi cinema needs a fresh wave of actors”

More Pages: Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar Box Office Collection

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