Filmmaker Luv Ranjan is backing six young actors in his upcoming romantic comedy Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar, and he believes giving newcomers an opportunity is important for the Hindi film industry to keep evolving. The filmmaker, who has previously worked with fresh talent, said new stars and directors can only emerge when established filmmakers and producers are willing to take a chance on them.

Luv Ranjan defends casting newcomers in Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar: “Hindi cinema needs a fresh wave of actors”

Explaining his approach towards newcomers, Ranjan said, “How will new stars or directors be created if no one gives them a chance? People took a chance on me when I didn't know anyone in this city. You have to pay it forward to create new talent. When people ask, ‘Why work with newcomers?’ my answer is: ‘Why not?’”

Luv Ranjan explains the casting process

For Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar, the casting process reportedly took several months. Ranjan revealed that the team auditioned actors over a period of six to eight months before putting the final cast together.

“We auditioned and cast them over a period of six to eight months. Most had some prior training. After casting, the workshops were primarily handled by the film's director, focusing mainly on script readings,” he said.

Ranjan also believes that aspiring actors need to be clear about what they want from their careers. According to him, there is an important distinction between pursuing acting as a craft and pursuing stardom.

“I always tell newcomers to be very clear about why they entered the industry in the first place. Understanding the crucial difference between coming here to become an actor versus coming here to become a star is the most important thing for any new face,” he said.

Social Media has given newcomers more exposure, but also more distractions

While discussing the current generation of actors, Ranjan said they have access to more information and exposure than performers did in previous decades. However, he believes the increased access also brings additional distractions.

“Not in terms of intrinsic preparedness or talent, they are simply products of their time. Today's actors benefit from greater societal exposure, social media, and higher general awareness regarding casting and styling. However, while they have far more tools and information at their disposal than actors did 15 to 30 years ago, they also face significantly more distractions,” Ranjan explained.

Luv Ranjan says taking risks on new faces is necessary

The filmmaker also addressed the industry's continuing debate around established stars versus newcomers and whether producers can afford to take risks at the box office.

“What is safe? No one can guarantee success today. Established stars can give you a ₹50 crore opening or an ₹8 crore opening depending on the content. But more importantly, if you don't bring in newcomers, where will the next generation of stars come from?” he said.

According to Ranjan, Hindi cinema needs a steady supply of new actors, particularly as the working patterns of established stars have changed.

“There’s no lack of talent, but every six to seven years you need a fresh wave of actors as current stars age. Unlike the 1990s when actors did multiple films a year, top stars today do one film every year or two. Having a reliable pool of new actors allows us to make more films,” he said.

Ranjan also spoke about his own preference for working with newcomers. “On a personal level, I love working with new actors and new directors. Their energy is incredible, they’re passionate, resourceful, and ready to go to any length to make their first film special,” he added.

Luv Ranjan on content vs stardom

Ranjan also weighed in on the long-running discussion about whether strong content can compensate for a lack of star power. While he pointed to films such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety as examples of films that found success without conventional superstar-led positioning, he believes stardom can significantly expand the reach of a good film.

“No, sleeper hits have always existed. Pyaar Ka Punchnama happened 15 years ago, and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety happened eight years ago. While strong content is essential to win over audiences, stardom acts as a massive amplifier. A good film with non-stars will find its audience, but that same good film with a superstar becomes a record-breaking blockbuster. Stardom magnifies success,” Ranjan said.

Co-produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar is set to explore themes of youth, love and relationships. The film is scheduled to release in theatres across India on October 23, 2026.

Also Read: Nushrratt Bharuccha and Raayo S Bakhirta react to Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar trailer; give shoutout to Luv Ranjan’s new generation

More Pages: Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar Box Office Collection

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