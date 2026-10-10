The Saiyaara actress joined the Panday family’s celebrations as Alanna Panday prepares to welcome her second child with husband Ivor McCray.

Ananya Panday and Aneet Padda pairing up for a game at Alanna Panday’s baby shower goes viral; watch

Celebrations are in full swing for the Panday family as digital content creator and model Alanna Panday is expecting her second child with husband Ivor McCray. To mark the occasion, the family hosted an intimate baby shower at Alanna’s parents’ residence in Mumbai. The gathering saw the presence of close friends and industry personalities, including Maniesh Paul and Kubbra Sait. However, it was a playful moment featuring Ananya Panday and Aneet Padda that caught the attention of social media users.

Ananya Panday and Aneet Padda pairing up for a game at Alanna Panday’s baby shower goes viral; watch

Ananya Panday and Aneet Padda’s baby shower game steals the show

Aneet Padda, who starred opposite Ahaan Panday in the romantic drama Saiyaara, joined the family celebrations and teamed up with Ananya for a baby shower game. In the activity, participants had to use a sheet to catch and toss a toy baby.

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The two actresses appeared to be enjoying themselves as they successfully caught the toy when it reached their station. However, when they attempted to toss it back, their timing went awry, causing the toy to slip from the sheet and fall to the floor. The mishap left them laughing, and the light-hearted moment subsequently caught viewers’ attention online.

Their playful interaction also offered a glimpse of their camaraderie, with the video drawing interest from fans following both actresses.

Aneet Padda’s presence sparks Saiyaara fan chatter

Aneet’s appearance at the family gathering also brought renewed attention to her association with Ahaan Panday, her co-star in Saiyaara. The film’s popularity has kept audiences interested in the actors’ equation beyond the screen, with fans frequently discussing their chemistry.

However, Aneet and Ahaan have maintained that they are good friends and colleagues. But, her presence at the Panday household has sparked fresh chatter across fan clubs wondering if there is more to their equation.

Ananya Panday’s playful ‘Auntie’ look

Besides the fun-filled games, Ananya Panday turned heads with her chic, playful sartorial choice. Thrilled to step into 'maasi' duties for the second time, the actress stepped out in a white cropped T-shirt featuring the slogan ‘Auntie’ printed in red, paired with a shimmering pastel-pink sequin mini skirt and silver accessories.

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Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray are expecting their second child

Alanna, the daughter of businessman Aloke ‘Chikki’ Panday and fitness expert Deanne Panday, married American photographer and videographer Ivor McCray in Mumbai in March 2023. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named River, in June 2024.

As they prepare to welcome their second child, the baby shower brought family and friends together for the celebrations, with Ananya and Aneet’s light-hearted game adding another memorable moment to the occasion.

Also Read: Ananya Panday gives a shout-out to Veer Pahariya’s ‘Ishq Ka Ghulam’ from Prem Keetanu: “Can’t stop listening to this song”

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