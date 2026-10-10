The actor revisits his 1987 film wardrobe for a special episode of the game show, which celebrates individuals serving the country without expecting anything in return.

Anil Kapoor recently revisited one of the most memorable looks of his career by wearing his original Mr. India outfit, nearly four decades after the film’s release. The actor brought back the iconic coat, shirt and trousers for a special Mr. India-themed episode of India Ke Top 1%, adding a nostalgic element to the game show hosted by him. During the episode, Kapoor also revealed an unexpected detail about the jacket, sharing that he had purchased it from Mumbai’s Chor Bazaar.

Anil Kapoor recreates his Mr. India look after 39 years on India Ke Top 1%; reveals he bought the iconic jacket from Chor Bazaar

The upcoming episode of the Star Plus show focuses on individuals who serve the country and contribute to society without expecting recognition or rewards. Alongside the programme’s signature riddles, puzzles and games, the special episode highlights people who consider their work a moral responsibility. Kapoor’s appearance in his preserved Mr. India outfit ties the episode’s theme to the message of the 1987 science-fiction film.

Speaking about wearing the original costume again, the actor said, “I would say the shirt still fits me, the trousers still fit me, the jacket still fits me. After 39 years, everything still fits me! The team said wish we could get the Mr. India costume, and I was like I'd preserved it.” The revelation offered a glimpse into how Kapoor had held on to the outfit over the years. Rather than recreating the look with a new costume, the actor was able to bring out the original ensemble, making the moment a personal callback to one of his best-known screen appearances.

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Anil Kapoor explains the idea behind the special episode

Explaining the thought behind the episode, Kapoor said, “It is a very socially relevant episode that we are doing. That was the basic theme, and that’s what Raj Kapoor sahab had said after seeing the film. What is the takeaway from the film? The takeaway is that everyone can become Mr. India. This episode is about those ‘jo desh ki sewa karte hain (the ones who serve the country)’. They do things for the country without really expecting anything. They do it as a moral duty. They help make India what it is.”

The actor also shared the story behind the jacket, revealing, “The jacket I bought from Chor Bazaar. Coincidentally, maine baal bhi lambe kiye hue hain, jaise mere ‘Mr. India’ mein the. Toh aaj baal bhi suit kar rahe hain (I have increased the length of my hair like it was in Mr. India. So even that is suiting my look from the film)!”

Directed by Shekhar Kapur, Mr. India was released in 1987 and featured Kapoor alongside Sridevi and Amrish Puri. The film remains a notable part of Hindi cinema, with its characters and iconic moments continuing to find recall among audiences.

India Ke Top 1%: The Anil Kapoor Show airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM on Star Plus and JioHotstar.

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More Pages: Mr India Box Office Collection

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