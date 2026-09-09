Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu thank fans for the response to Mirzapur: The Movie: “Mirzapur family ki taraf se Dhanyawaad”

Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu, who reprise their popular characters Kaleen Bhaiya and Munna Bhaiya in Mirzapur: The Movie, have expressed their gratitude to audiences for the response to the film. The movie, backed by Excel Entertainment and Amazon MGM Studios, marks the theatrical expansion of the popular Mirzapur franchise.

Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu thank fans for the response to Mirzapur: The Movie: “Mirzapur family ki taraf se Dhanyawaad”

Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu and Ali Fazal, Mirzapur: The Movie had been among the anticipated theatrical releases since its announcement. The film brings the world of the cult series to the big screen, with Ritesh Sidhwani among those behind its theatrical adaptation. Following its release, the film has been receiving a strong response from audiences.

Pankaj Tripathi and Divyenndu recently took to social media to thank viewers for their support. In the picture shared by the actors, the duo can be seen sitting on chairs in their respective characters’ signature style. Alongside the post, they wrote, “Family hain aap log hamari.. aur aapne saabit kar diya!! Mirzapur family ki taraf se Dhanyawaad.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divyenndu 💫 (@divyenndu)

The film features a large ensemble cast, including Ali Fazal, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Mohitt Maalik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Pramod Pathak, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Shweta Tripathi and Sonal S Chauhan. The cast comes together for an untold chapter set in the world of Mirzapur.

Mirzapur: The Movie is presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film is written by Puneet Krishna and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment. Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani serve as co-producers.

The film was released in cinemas on September 4, 2026, in Hindi and Telugu.

Also Read : Trade predicts Mirzapur The Movie can EASILY enter Rs. 200 crore club: “Rs. 10 cr+ Monday after a HUGE holiday weekend is a remarkable achievement”

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