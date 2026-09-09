Bigg Boss 20: Arijit Singh to watch Bigg Boss for the first time because of Qazi Touqeer: “Apna Rockstar QAZI hai udhar”

The latest season of Bigg Boss has begun, bringing together a new group of contestants and generating mixed reactions among viewers on social media. While several contestants have already started making their presence felt, singer Qazi Touqeer has particularly caught the attention of audiences with his lively personality and entertaining moments inside the house.

Bigg Boss 20: Arijit Singh to watch Bigg Boss for the first time because of Qazi Touqeer: “Apna Rockstar QAZI hai udhar”

Qazi has been frequently discussed online since entering Bigg Boss 20. His catchphrase, “I’m a Rockstar baby, aau!”, has also become a talking point, with clips featuring the singer making their way across social media platforms. Amid the growing interest around his stint on the reality show, Qazi has now received support from fellow singer Arijit Singh.

Arijit and Qazi share a connection that dates back to the 2005 reality show Fame Gurukul, where the two appeared together. On September 9, Arijit took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to react to Qazi’s participation in Bigg Boss 20. In his post, the singer revealed that Qazi’s presence has given him a reason to watch the reality show for the first time.

“I will have to watch BIG BOSS for the first time in my life cz Apna Rockstar QAZI hai udhar,” Arijit wrote.

Qazi Touqeer is among the contestants competing for the Bigg Boss 20 trophy this season. The lineup also includes Kanika Mann, Aasif Khan, Mary Kom, Isha Rikhi, Rhiti Tiwari, Amrapali Dubey, Love Gill, Harsh Machare, also known as Yung DSA, Tanmay Singh aka ScoutOP, Arishfa Khan, Kushal Tanwar aka Gullu, Aman Gandhi and Uditi Singh.

Salman Khan has returned as the host of the latest season. Bigg Boss 20 has been introduced with the theme ‘Tathastu’, which brings a new survival element to the format. Under this concept, contestants will have two opportunities to survive in the Bigg Boss house.

With Qazi already gaining attention for his personality and entertaining presence, Arijit Singh’s public support has added another layer to the singer’s ongoing Bigg Boss 20 journey. His connection with Arijit, which goes back to their Fame Gurukul days, has also brought renewed attention to their association.

Also Read : Bigg Boss 20: Yung DSA loses his cool after Qazi mimics him; rapper says, “My mother and father said not to entertain such people in life”

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