Orry has given fans a glimpse into his 45-day stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi by sharing pictures of the room he stayed in during the shoot. Taking to Instagram, Orry reflected on the space that became an unexpected part of his daily life, documenting the routines, long days, exhaustion and moments that unfolded behind the scenes.

Orry shares Khatron Ke Khiladi room pics after 45-day stay: “I miss the purpose I had when I lived here”

Describing just how much the room became a part of his life, Orry revealed that it was his “bedroom, dressing room, dining room, office, gym, coffee shop” and even his “breakdown room.” What started as a temporary space eventually became a familiar environment where he spent almost every moment of his 45-day journey.

In his note, Orry wrote, “To me home is not a place you get to choose, to me home is the place you lay your head down rest.” He went on to reflect on the things he now misses, including the mess, the silence, the familiar corridor and the people around him. He also shared, “I even miss the person I was inside, but mostly I miss the purpose I had when I lived here.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry)

Interestingly, Orry revealed that while he was living there, he spent much of his time counting down the days until he could leave. However, after the 45-day experience came to an end, he found himself missing the very routine he once wanted to escape. His room may have been temporary, but the memories and version of himself he discovered during his Khatron Ke Khiladi journey appear to have stayed with him.

Also Read: Is Orry exiting Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 after injury? Emotional post sparks speculation: “Sometimes you have to accept defeat”

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