Zee TV’s Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan, starring Amandeep Sidhu as Sneha and Sheizaan Khan as Siddhu, is set to enter an emotionally intense phase. The show, which recently focused on the developing relationship between Siddhu and Sneha, is now gearing up for a dramatic turn involving Madhu, played by Priya Bhardwaj.

Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan: Sheizaan Khan reveals cast and crew broke down while shooting emotional Siddhu – Sneha sequence

In the recently released promo, Madhu meets with a major accident, following which Durgawati, portrayed by Indira Krishnan, holds Sneha responsible for her condition. Durgawati subsequently asks Sneha to leave the house and Siddhu and tells Siddhu to sever his relationship with Sneha.

The sequence has already had an emotional impact on the actors and crew. Amandeep Sidhu and Sheizaan Khan, who recently filmed the scenes surrounding Sneha and Siddhu’s confrontation, revealed that they became emotional while performing the sequence. According to Sheizaan, even members of the technical crew were affected while filming the scene.

Talking about Sneha’s decision to accept Durgawati’s demand despite believing that she is not responsible for Madhu’s condition, Amandeep said, “Sneha has always been someone who stands her ground when she knows she is right. But this time, despite knowing that she is not responsible for what has happened, she chooses not to defend herself. Seeing what Durgawati is going through as a mother, what Siddhu is going through as a brother, and the pain the entire family is facing, Sneha feels that proving herself right is insignificant in comparison. So, when Durgawati asks her to leave, she quietly accepts her decision and even makes Siddhu understand her perspective. After all the love and lighthearted moments that SneDhu fans have seen recently between Sneha and Siddhu, this track is going to come as a big emotional surprise."

Sheizaan, meanwhile, spoke about Siddhu’s dilemma as he finds himself caught between his relationship with Sneha and his concern for his sister. He said, “Siddhu has always been sure of one thing, that no matter what, he will never leave Sneha, and he has even gone against his mother several times to stand by her. But this time, with his sister battling for her life and Durgawati going through an emotional turmoil while believing Sneha is responsible for Madhu’s condition, Siddhu finds himself conflicted... While shooting the said scenes, Amandeep and I actually broke down, and even our DOP told us he was crying while filming the scene. Just like the fans, I’m also waiting to see what Siddhu does this time, will he let Sneha go because of Durgawati’s decision, or will he find a way to save their relationship?”

The upcoming track is expected to test Siddhu and Sneha’s relationship as Durgawati’s decision threatens to separate them. After their recent romantic progression, the new storyline will introduce a conflict that could significantly alter their equation.

Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan airs every day at 9 pm on Zee TV.

Also Read: Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan: Shubhangi Latkar opens up about Ganga’s struggle to rebuild her life after losing her ‘dhaba’

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