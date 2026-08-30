The internet personality shared a video after sustaining an injury during a task but has not officially confirmed his exit from the stunt-based reality show.

The journey of Orry aka Orhan Awatramani on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 may have hit an unexpected roadblock. The internet media personality, who has been participating in the stunt-based reality show and taking on a series of challenges, has seemingly hinted at an emotional exit following an injury sustained during a task.

Is Orry exiting Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 after injury? Emotional post sparks speculation: “Sometimes you have to accept defeat”

Orry recently shared a video on his Instagram Stories in which he appeared to be helped by others after getting injured during a challenge. Alongside the video, he posted an emotional message reflecting on his stint on the show and his attempt to complete the task. Sharing the update, Orry wrote, “I gave it my all guys and I am sorry I don’t have more in me to give. Really wanted to do this for us all and for me. I never wanted to give up and I never aborted. I really did try but sometimes you have to accept defeat.”

His message suggested that he had pushed himself during the challenge but was unable to continue. Orry also appeared to indicate that his health would take precedence over his participation in the show. He added, “Health always comes before everything. Wishing everyone the best.”

The post has since led to speculation about whether the injury could mark the end of Orry’s stint on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. While his choice of words, particularly his reference to accepting defeat and not having more to give, has left fans wondering if he has been forced to step away, Orry has not explicitly confirmed his exit from the show.

Orry’s participation in Khatron Ke Khiladi has also been closely followed by viewers, with the internet personality taking on physical challenges as part of his stint on the reality show. His latest update has therefore added an emotional turn to his journey.

The stunt-based format requires contestants to take on physically demanding tasks involving heights, speed, animals and other challenges under the supervision of host Rohit Shetty. Injuries are an inherent risk of such tasks, and contestants can sometimes be required to withdraw depending on their condition.

For now, Orry’s Instagram post remains the only indication that his journey may have been affected by the injury. Whether the message signals a temporary setback or his departure from Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is yet to be officially clarified.

Until there is a confirmation from Orry or the makers of the show, his status in the competition remains unclear.

Also Read: Orry keeps Salman Khan’s picture beside his bed; says the superstar gave his career a much-needed kick-start

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