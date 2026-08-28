Orry opens up about traumatic fallout with Amrita Singh, reveals impact on friendship with Sara Ali Khan: “I realised nothing really affects me anymore”

Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has opened up about a difficult chapter in his life involving veteran actress Amrita Singh. Recalling an incident from 2021, Orry described the period as one of the darkest phases he had experienced and said the situation had a lasting impact on him.

Orry opens up about traumatic fallout with Amrita Singh, reveals impact on friendship with Sara Ali Khan: “I realised nothing really affects me anymore”

During a conversation with Pinkvilla, Orry addressed Amrita Singh as Amrita Ali Khan and spoke about the emotional turmoil he went through at the time. He said, “Back in 2021, when Amrita Ali Khan traumatised me, it was a lot. I don't think I have been through something like this. It was a very low and dark time in my life that really put me through hell.”

Orry explained that while he was going through the difficult phase, his primary focus was simply on getting out of it. However, once the situation was behind him, he began to understand how deeply the experience had affected his personality and outlook.

“When I moved and got out of it, people were like, 'You will get through this stronger.' "I was like, 'I don't need that much strength. 'Like, who needs that much strength in their life? Then I realised nothing really affects me anymore. Like, nothing really makes me sad. I think the trauma I went through then actually made me strong enough that when I became a public figure, the amount of hate I used to get initially never affected me," he explained.

Orry further said that, in a “weird” way, he feels he owes Amrita a thank you because the experience helped him develop mental toughness. However, he did not disclose the details of the incident.

He also revealed that the fallout with Amrita affected his friendship with her daughter, Sara Ali Khan. Orry and Sara reportedly had a public fallout in 2025 after he shared birthday pictures of the actress that some users considered unflattering.

The situation escalated after Orry posted a reel titled “3 worst names”, featuring the names Sara, Amrita and Palak without their surnames. Sara and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan subsequently unfollowed Orry on Instagram.

Orry later shared cryptic posts that appeared to reference the siblings, including one in which he called Ibrahim “most besharam (shameless)". He has since confirmed that he is no longer in touch with Sara or Ibrahim.

Also Read : Orry keeps Salman Khan’s picture beside his bed; says the superstar gave his career a much-needed kick-start

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