Nora Fatehi faces a Rs 3 crores defamation suit from Dunes Aviation over alleged “toy” and “Lego airplane” remarks about its chartered aircraft.

Nora Fatehi sued for Rs 3 crores by aviation company over alleged “toy” and “Lego airplane” comments: Report

Actress Nora Fatehi has reportedly landed in a legal dispute after aviation company Dunes Aviation filed a Rs 3 crores civil defamation suit against her at a Gandhinagar court over comments she allegedly made about one of its chartered aircraft on social media.

Nora Fatehi sued for Rs 3 crores by aviation company over alleged “toy” and “Lego airplane” comments: Report

According to a PTI report, Dunes Aviation has accused Nora of making “derogatory and reckless” remarks after she shared videos from inside the company’s aircraft during a Mumbai-Jaipur flight in December last year. The company has alleged that the actress referred to the aircraft as a “miniature”, a “toy” and a “Lego airplane” in the videos posted on her Instagram account.

The matter is reportedly scheduled to come up before senior civil judge R Agarwal on September 25.

Dunes Aviation claims social media posts affected business

In its suit, Dunes Aviation has reportedly claimed that Nora’s remarks reached a substantial audience because of her social media following, which the company puts at more than 4.6 crores followers.

The aviation firm has alleged that the posts caused reputational and commercial damage, including booking cancellations and a decline in business. According to the company, its bookings dropped by 15 to 20 per cent following the controversy, while cancellations increased.

Dunes Aviation has described Nora’s alleged comments as “reckless, irresponsible, and made without any technical knowledge, verification or factual basis”. The company has further claimed that the remarks resulted in “serious reputational damage, loss of goodwill and adverse commercial impact”.

Company defends aircraft’s certification and operation

Dunes Aviation has also addressed the comments about the aircraft itself. According to the suit, the Cessna Citation CJ2 used for the Mumbai-Jaipur journey was a standard aircraft and appropriately sized for the flight.

The company has stated that the aircraft was fully DGCA-certified and airworthy and was being operated legally under a valid Non-Scheduled Operator’s Permit (NSOP).

What Dunes Aviation has sought from Nora Fatehi

Apart from Rs 3 crores in damages, Dunes Aviation has reportedly asked the court to direct Nora to remove social media posts and other online content containing the alleged remarks or references to the aircraft.

The company has also sought a public clarification from the actress over the comments.

Also Read: Guru Randhawa supports Nora Fatehi after podcast comments: “So many young kids are inspired from you on a daily basis”

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