Jackie Shroff opens up on his grandfather role in The Great Grand Superhero; says, “To be able to portray that kind of warmth on screen gave me a very beautiful, soulful feeling”

Jackie Shroff is set to appear in The Great Grand Superhero, a family entertainer that explores the special relationship between children and their grandparents. The film had its world digital premiere on KidZ on ZEE5 on August 21, 2026, bringing a heartwarming story to young viewers and families.

Jackie Shroff opens up on his grandfather role in The Great Grand Superhero; says, “To be able to portray that kind of warmth on screen gave me a very beautiful, soulful feeling”

In the film, Jackie Shroff plays a grandfather who becomes a superhero in the eyes of the children around him. The role allowed the actor to explore the emotional bond between grandparents and grandchildren while portraying a character who fulfils a child’s dream of seeing his grandfather as a real-life superhero.

Speaking about what attracted him to the film and his character with Filmfare, Shroff said, “Every child thinks of their father or grandfather as a superhero. To be able to portray that kind of warmth on screen gave me a very beautiful, soulful feeling. Being surrounded by so many children and playing their grandfather, while fulfilling their dream of seeing him as a superhero, felt really special. I don't think there can be anything greater than seeing a child have a dream and then watching that dream come true. That feeling was very special to me.”

The film also arrives at a time when audiences continue to look for stories that offer warmth and positivity. For Shroff, films that focus on family, hope and simple emotions can have a meaningful impact, especially during difficult times.

Explaining why such stories matter, the actor compared positivity in challenging circumstances to the importance of a lamp in darkness. He said, “In darkness, even a small lamp feels like a source of light. If you light a lamp in bright sunlight, its importance isn't really felt. But when there is darkness and you cannot see anything, even a small light becomes very valuable. I think that's what films like The Great Grand Superhero can do. When there is darkness around us, even a little bit of light, warmth and positivity can make a big difference.”

Also Read : Manish Saini on why Jackie Shroff was the perfect fit for The Great Grand Superhero; says, “He is like a child himself”

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