Actress, entrepreneur and influencer Neha Dhupia recently spoke about staying relevant in a rapidly changing entertainment landscape and adapting to evolving audience preferences. She was joined by Alok Jain, Head of Hindi & English Entertainment at JioStar, at an event focused on how Gen-Z is influencing brands, culture and consumer behaviour.

Neha Dhupia reveals what keeps her relevant on Roadies after 21 years: “I have an authentic voice”

During the conversation, Neha discussed the importance of evolving professionally while retaining an authentic identity. Reflecting on her career and her association with Roadies, she said, “People want to hear your stories; you want to sell the same narrative that you believe in. You have to keep evolving all the time but never forget where you actually come from. I know I have an authentic voice and I don’t want to pretend to be this other person. Even if Roadies is in its twenty-first year, I am a mother of two, and I take immense pride in saying I didn’t think, as a woman in my 40s, I would be on a youth-based show that is loved, that is cult, that will be in its twenty-first year, and I was not married and none of that when I got on the show. But at the same time, I knew the one thing that kept me from getting from that point to here. That I have a voice, that I wanna put it across; I don’t wanna offend people. But having said that, I don’t think because things are trending I will say something that’s not me. I think you can be under different umbrellas, keeping the authenticity intact.”

Neha also reflected on how her multiple professional roles and motherhood have influenced her perspective. Her comments centred on finding a balance between adapting to changing expectations and remaining consistent with her own voice.

The discussion also touched upon the role of entertainment in responding to changing cultural trends and consumer behaviour. Alok Jain highlighted the need for the industry to understand and adapt to generational shifts, sharing, “One need not resist change; one needs to accept, understand and adapt to the changing requirements in consumer behaviour. Every new generation is very different than the previous one and for us and the entertainment industry in many product categories, the competition is the next company; in our case, the competition is time because, as people age, consumer behaviour changes. The problem here is how to build fandom and fandom builds when you create opportunities for people to converse and have multiple touchpoints. So what we are doing is we are increasing that surface area of our products, making content available everywhere. When we launched our recent show Hustle, we wanted to be on Spotify; we want to look at live experiences, social media, television, digital, mobile phones, thereby reaching every surface possible!”

Neha’s association with Roadies continues in its twenty-first year, with the actress remaining part of the franchise despite its long-standing evolution as a youth-focused property. The conversation also underlined how changing platforms and audience habits are influencing the way entertainment properties build engagement.

Roadies - REBIRTH and Hustle 5 - Apna Homeground are currently available through JioStar and MTV India.

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