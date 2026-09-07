Popular Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey has entered the Bigg Boss house, bringing her years of experience in the regional film industry and a substantial fan following to the reality show. Ahead of her stint, the actress opened up about the challenges she expects inside the house, including constant surveillance, unfamiliar surroundings, nominations and discussions around her past controversies.

Bigg Boss 20: Aamrapali Dubey insists she is unfazed by past controversies; says, “I have lived with it for almost 17 years now”

When asked if she would carry a lucky charm into the Bigg Boss house, Aamrapali said that she plans to take pictures of her family with her. She also spoke about the spiritual belief that gives her strength, saying, “Well, there won’t be any lucky charm as such. I will just carry a few pictures of my family. And I am very lucky because I always carry Mahadevji in my heart, so I don’t need a lucky charm.I know that he resides in my heart, and that’s the only thing I need, not just for the BB house but to survive in real life as well. So that’s my only source of strength, and it’s more than enough.”

The actress admitted that she is not entirely prepared for the experience of being filmed around the clock. Describing how she expects to react to the constant presence of cameras, she said, “Just imagine, 24 hours a day, I don’t know what the feeling will be like. It will probably be like that dialogue, “The police have surrounded you from all sides.” I feel it will be that kind of feeling. I’ll try my best to look all poised and everything throughout, but I don’t think I will be able to keep up with that for a very long time. After some time, I feel the makeup, hair and costumes will start becoming boring.That’s when people will start witnessing my acne-prone skin in full zoom. But I don’t know what I am going to do about the cameras.”

Aamrapali also discussed the tasks and nomination process, suggesting that the emotional challenge of living with strangers could be more difficult for her than the competitive aspects of the show. She said, “I think tasks and nominations are a part of the game, so that won’t really bother me very much. The tasks will be physically draining. Nominations will be mentally challenging when it comes to deciding who to stay with and who to let go of. But living with people you don’t know is something that will be emotionally challenging, and that, I think, will be the most difficult thing for me. After spending almost 35 years of my life with my set of people, I am very attached to my people. So, when I don’t have them around and there are these new people around me, I don’t know how easily I will gel with a few of them or all of them, or how many people will like me or dislike me, or how many people I will like or dislike. That is something that I am more worried about.”

Addressing the perception that being too nice can work against contestants on Bigg Boss, Aamrapali said that her priority would be to remain authentic rather than deliberately maintain a particular image. She said, “I have never thought about being too nice. I’ve always thought about being real, and a real person cannot be nice 24x7. It’s not a one-day, two-day thing. It’s not a one-camera, two-camera thing. It’s not an action-cut. It’s reality, and in reality, nobody can be good 24 hours a day. People cannot keep saying, “Hi, how are you?” and being nice all the time. I don’t know if it is a disadvantage or an advantage, but it is something that I won’t be able to pull off.”

She further explained what she believes makes someone a strong player on the reality show. Aamrapali added, “According to me, a strong player would be someone who focuses on the game. Everything else will continue - friendships, alliances, tasks, nominations and everything altogether but somewhere in the back of their mind, they should always have this thought running 24 hours a day that, “I have to win this game. I have come here to win.”And according to that, the kind of conduct they maintain throughout the game, I feel that person would be a strong player for me.”

Aamrapali has also faced public scrutiny and controversies during her career, and she was asked whether she is prepared for those chapters of her life to become discussion material inside the Bigg Boss house. The actress said she has become accustomed to dealing with such conversations over the years.

“My past controversies are something that I am used to living with now. I was in my teens when I started acting. Since then, I have been judged and trolled. And the easiest thing that people can do to a woman is tell her that she is characterless, or that she is involved with someone, or that all her success depends on some other person. So, I have understood that it is not very easy for people to digest the fact that a woman has made it, and because of that, they keep pinning things on her. And I have lived with it for almost 17 years now, and now that doesn’t bother me. I don’t care about it,” she concluded.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20 premiere: Priyanka Chopra Jonas warns contestants as Mary Kom enters Salman Khan-hosted show; says, “Inka knock out na bhot bhari padta hai”

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