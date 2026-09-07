Actor Kubbra Sait recently gave her followers a glimpse into her adventurous day in Chennai through a new vlog shared on her YouTube channel. Accompanied by a friend, Kubbra explored several parts of the city, including some locations associated with prominent personalities from Tamil Nadu and the Chennai Snake Park.

Kubbra Sait visits Chennai Snake Park, discusses cruelty towards snakes during Nag Panchami in new vlog

During her outing, Kubbra and her friend took to the streets of Chennai in search of the homes of some of the city’s most celebrated personalities, including superstar Rajinikanth. The vlog also featured references to the residences of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, veteran actress Sasikala and actor Dhanush.

The adventure eventually took Kubbra to the Chennai Snake Park, where she encountered several reptiles, including an albino python, cobras and vipers. The visit also included crocodiles and a gharial, with the actor documenting her reactions to the creatures and some of the unexpected moments during the visit.

However, the vlog also took a more serious turn when Kubbra discussed the treatment of snakes during Nag Panchami. She highlighted stories surrounding the rescue and alleged cruelty faced by snakes during the festival, encouraging viewers to look beyond the surface of traditions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kubbra Sait (@kubbrasait)

In the description accompanying the vlog, Kubbra wrote, “What looks sacred from the outside may hide a much darker reality. Some traditions come with stories.... and some come with secrets.”

Also Read: Kubbra Sait reveals she took a suicide prevention course during pandemic: “What if someone called me and I didn’t know how to help them”

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