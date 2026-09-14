Neena Gupta says she apologised to Masaba Gupta for growing up without her father: “It is my fault”

Neena Gupta has spoken openly about raising her daughter Masaba Gupta as a single mother and the choices that shaped their lives. In a recent conversation with Zoom, Neena reflected on Masaba’s childhood and her experience of growing up without her father, former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards, being present in her everyday life.

Neena Gupta says she apologised to Masaba Gupta for growing up without her father: “It is my fault”

Neena revealed that she has apologised to Masaba over the years for the circumstances of her upbringing. She acknowledged that some decisions made when she was younger had consequences that became clearer with time.

“I am so honest with her that many times I have said sorry to her that you didn't have a father with you when you were young. It is my fault, but she understands. We all make mistakes. When we are young, our parents tell us certain things and we don't listen. That wisdom comes later,” she said.

Neena also explained that she made a conscious effort to ensure Masaba learned about her father and their relationship directly from her. Rather than allowing her daughter to hear about the circumstances from others, she chose to have honest conversations with her as she grew older.

“I made her like her father. I told her why and what had happened as she grew up. So, there was no malice or anger towards me because I told her the truth. It is very important because, rather than her hearing something from outside, I thought it was better that I told her myself. I think that was a very sensible thing that I di,” she added.

Neena and Vivian Richards welcomed Masaba in 1989. In her autobiography Sach Kahun Toh, the actor had previously spoken about their relationship and the circumstances surrounding her pregnancy. "Vivian and I had an affair and I got pregnant. He had already returned home when I found out," she recalled.

She also remembered telling Richards about her pregnancy and asking whether he would object to her having his child. “I'm pregnant,” she told him. “Would you have a problem if I were to have your baby?" According to Neena, Richards told her to go ahead with the pregnancy.

The two continued their relationship for a few years despite often living apart. Neena later married chartered accountant Vivek Mehra in 2008. Masaba went on to establish herself in fashion before also entering acting. She married Satyadeep Misra in 2023, with both her parents present at the wedding.

On the work front, Neena was most recently seen in Netflix’s Chumbak, alongside Deven Bhojani, Arjun Bijlani, Sumeet Raghavan and others. The sitcom revolves around five multigenerational families living in row houses in the fictional Chumbak Colony. The series was created by Aatish Kapadia and Jamnadas “JD” Majethia.

Also Read : Chumbak Trailer: Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani, Arjun Bijlani, and Sumeet Vyas lead Netflix’s new family comedy

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