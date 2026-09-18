Karan Johar to host The Earthshot Prize Awards Night in Mumbai, becomes first Indian to take on role

Karan Johar is set to host The Earthshot Prize Awards Night in Mumbai on November 17, 2026, becoming the first Indian to take on the hosting duties for the annual global ceremony. The announcement comes as The Earthshot Prize prepares to hold its sixth edition in India for the first time.

Karan Johar to host The Earthshot Prize Awards Night in Mumbai, becomes first Indian to take on role

The filmmaker and producer, who has experience across cinema, television and streaming, is known for hosting Koffee with Karan as well as the Indian adaptation of The Traitors. For the Mumbai ceremony, Johar will host an evening that will recognise 15 finalists working on solutions addressing environmental challenges.

Reacting to the announcement, Karan Johar shared, "To be the first Indian to host The Earthshot Prize Awards Night is a moment of immense pride for me, and to do so in Mumbai makes it all the more meaningful. In cinema, we imagine new worlds. The innovators celebrated by Earthshot are showing us how to build a better one. That is what makes HRH Prince William's vision so compelling: it gives us not just reasons to hope, but ideas we can act on. India has the creativity and ambition to be an important part of that future. I'm honoured to welcome the world to Mumbai and help give these remarkable people the recognition they deserve."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Earthshot Prize (@earthshotprize)



Founded by HRH Prince William, The Earthshot Prize was launched to identify, celebrate and support solutions aimed at protecting and restoring the planet. Mumbai was announced as the host city for the 2026 edition earlier this year, with the city joining previous host locations including London, Boston, Singapore, Cape Town and Rio de Janeiro.

Prince William, Founder and President of The Earthshot Prize, said, "Every year, our Finalists give me renewed optimism. They show us that, even as the environmental challenges remain urgent, extraordinary people around the world are already proving that progress is possible. Seeing solutions work gives us all confidence to act. When they succeed, they inspire others and accelerate change. I'm proud to welcome these 15 Finalists to the Earthshot Prize community and look forward to celebrating their stories in Mumbai this November."

The two-day Earthshot Prize Summit will bring together global leaders, innovators, funders, businesses and communities to build connections around environmental solutions. The programme will culminate in the Awards Night on November 17.

At the ceremony, 15 finalists will be celebrated, with five ultimately named as the 2026 winners. Each winner will receive £1 million to help scale their respective solution and expand its impact.

This version keeps the celebrity-news angle centred on Karan Johar while giving enough context about The Earthshot Prize and the Mumbai ceremony without turning the story into promotional copy.

Also Read: REVEALED: Here’s why Karan Johar has been thanked in Daayra and Hrithik Roshan and Huma Qureshi in Vibe

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.