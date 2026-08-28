Amitabh Bachchan recently shared some light-hearted advice for married men, stressing the importance of remembering their wedding anniversary. Known for his witty observations, the actor joked about the trouble husbands could land themselves in if they fail to remember the date they tied the knot.

Amitabh Bachchan shares humorous wedding advice for husbands: “The day you got married to your wife, don’t forget that date”

Addressing married men, Bachchan said, “All the husbands out there, listen carefully. The day you got married to your wife, forget every other date in the world, but never forget that one.” He went on to humorously warn that getting the date wrong could result in an unpleasant situation at home.

“If you happen to get that date wrong, be prepared for shoes, slippers, rolling pins, everything might come flying your way,” he said.

Bachchan further underlined how often wives bring up the occasion, adding, “It’s a very important date. Wives have a habit of asking again and again, ‘Do you remember when we got married?’” His comments offered a playful take on a familiar situation in many marriages.

The actor also spoke about his everyday routine at home with wife Jaya Bachchan. He revealed that whenever his professional commitments delay his dinner, he makes it a point to inform his family beforehand. According to him, communicating in advance helps prevent unnecessary questions at home.

Bachchan also said that he is willing to help with household chores whenever domestic help is unavailable. While he is ready to contribute around the house, the veteran actor admitted that cooking is not among his strengths. Despite this, he expressed appreciation for the special meals prepared for him by his wife.

Meanwhile, Bachchan had earlier addressed health-related speculation in July after a blog post led to reports suggesting that he may have been hospitalised or undergone surgery. The actor clarified that the reference to an ICU stay had been misunderstood and was actually used metaphorically while discussing how sports champions deal with defeat, in reference to Lionel Messi and Argentina’s World Cup loss. He confirmed that the post was not about his personal health and that he was fine.

Also Read : Amitabh Bachchan reveals he was once asked to ‘go back home’ over his height: “Tum bohat lambe ho, ghar jao”

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