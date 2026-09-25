Mushtaq Khan dies at 75 after battling cancer. Sunny Deol, Anupam Kher, Rakul Preet Singh and others remember the veteran actor on social media.

Veteran actor Mushtaq Khan, known for his memorable supporting and comic roles in Hindi cinema, passed away on Thursday, September 24, at the age of 75 after battling cancer. The actor, who appeared in films including Welcome, Aashiqui, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Hera Pheri and the Gadar franchise, was admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital before his death.

Mushtaq Khan dies at 75: Sunny Deol, Anees Bazee, Anil Sharma, and others pay tribute to veteran actor

News of Mushtaq Khan’s demise prompted an outpouring of grief from the Hindi film industry. Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Anupam Kher, Sanjay Mishra, Anees Bazmee and filmmaker Anil Sharma were among those who remembered the actor and offered condolences to his family.

Celebs Remember Mushtaq Khan

Sunny Deol, who worked with Mushtaq Khan in the Gadar franchise, shared a tribute on social media. Remembering his co-star as both an actor and a person, Sunny wrote, “Sad to hear about Mushtaq Khan. He was a nice human being and a fine actor. Have fond memories of him. My condolences to his family. May they find strength in this difficult hour.”

Mushtaq Khan played Gul Khan in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and reprised the role in Gadar 2. His long career also included appearances in films such as Aashiqui, Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, Hera Pheri and Welcome.

Rakul Preet Singh also remembered Mushtaq Khan, highlighting his warmth and versatility. She wrote, “Mushtaq Khan sir. A versatile actor, a beloved soul. Your warmth, humour and presence will be deeply missed. Gone too soon.”

Sanjay Mishra also shared an emotional tribute to the late actor. In his message, he recalled the guidance he had received from Mushtaq and described the bond they shared.

Mishra wrote, “Mushtaq Bhai, we have always held your finger and learnt so much from you. And today, Mohsin's father has left us. Let us meet again in that world, where may you remain peaceful and happy. @mushtaqkhanaactor”

Anupam Kher shared a video on Instagram after receiving the news of Mushtaq Khan’s death in Atlanta. He reflected on the films they had worked on together and recalled the time they spent with each other over the years.

Remembering his late colleague, Kher said that although they eventually moved ahead with their respective lives, he would always cherish the memories they created together. He also praised Mushtaq’s temperament, recalling that he had never seen the actor get angry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Anees Bazmee, who directed Mushtaq Khan in Welcome, also expressed shock over his passing. The filmmaker shared a photograph of the actor and remembered him as his “Balu”, referring to Khan’s character in the 2007 comedy. Bazmee wrote, “Shocked and speechless by the passing of Mushtaq Bhai (my balu). A truly remarkable artist and a beautiful soul. May Allah bless his soul and give strength to his family and loved ones.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anees Bazmee (@aneesbazmee)

Mushtaq Khan’s performance as Balu in Welcome remains among his best-known comic roles. His memorable dialogue about having a fake leg and being a hockey player became one of the film’s recognisable moments.

Filmmaker Anil Sharma, who worked with Mushtaq Khan across multiple projects, remembered the many years and moments they had shared. “How many moments we spent together, how many films we did together. uff, Mushtaq Bhai has left us so soon. Sad to hear about him. May God grant peace to his soul and give his family the strength to bear this immense loss,” Sharma wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anil Sharma (@anilsharma_dir)

With a career spanning decades, Mushtaq Khan became a familiar face in Hindi cinema through a wide range of supporting and comic roles. His work in films such as Aashiqui, Welcome and the Gadar franchise ensured that many of his performances remained closely associated with some of Hindi cinema’s popular films.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Mushtaq Khan recalls how Salim Khan helped him get his break in Bollywood; opens up about his first meeting with “hot director” Mahesh Bhatt

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