The episode of India Ke Top 1% – The Anil Kapoor Show featuring the conversation will air this Saturday at 8 PM on Star Plus and JioHotstar.

Anil Kapoor appeals to CEOs to consider Shiv Kumar after contestant shares job loss story on India Ke Top 1%: “Shiv Kumar se zaroor contact kijiye”

On India Ke Top 1% – The Anil Kapoor Show, Delhi contestant Shiv Kumar opened up about losing his job as a branch manager and subsequently taking up work as a Porter delivery partner to support his family. During the conversation, Shiv also spoke about his concern over how people who knew him in his previous professional role might react to seeing him in his current job.

Anil Kapoor appeals to CEOs to consider Shiv Kumar after contestant shares job loss story on India Ke Top 1%: “Shiv Kumar se zaroor contact kijiye”

Anil Kapoor listened to Shiv’s experience and offered him reassurance in front of the other contestants. Addressing him, the actor said, “Aapse koi baat kare ya na kare, main aapse zaroor baat karunga aur saare contestants bhi aapse baat karenge.”

Anil then turned to the camera and addressed founders, CEOs and sales heads who may be looking to hire someone with experience in sales management. He said, “Jo founders, CEOs aur sales heads hain, agar aap ek sales manager ki talaash mein hain, toh Shiv Kumar se zaroor contact kijiye.”

The exchange highlighted Shiv’s experience of navigating a job loss while continuing to work to support his family. Anil’s response also focused on the importance of respecting a person irrespective of the nature or level of their current employment.

Shiv’s story comes as the show brings contestants from different backgrounds together on the platform. His experience also highlighted the challenges that can come with a sudden change in professional circumstances and the need to continue working despite setbacks.

Also Read : India Ke Top 1%: Anil Kapoor recalls gatecrashing weddings in Chembur for free food; says, “Main wahaan sirf Gold Spot aur Mangola peene jaata tha”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.