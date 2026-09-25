Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War is among the films generating attention ahead of its 2027 release. The film has remained a topic of discussion on social media following the unveiling of its posters and character looks. After the makers shared Ranbir Kapoor’s looks from the film, Alia Bhatt’s first-look poster introduced her in a new-generation cabaret avatar.

Kareena Kapoor Khan REACTS to Alia Bhatt’s Love & War poster: “Killingggg it Alooooooo”

The makers have now unveiled Alia Bhatt’s second-look poster, offering another glimpse of her character. The poster features the actress in a retro-inspired look against a cabaret stage backdrop. The styling and visual detailing reflect the aesthetic associated with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s films, while presenting Alia in a glamorous avatar.

The new poster has also received a reaction from Kareena Kapoor Khan, who took to the comments section to praise Alia’s look. Kareena wrote, “Killingggg it Alooooooo.”

The latest poster comes after a series of updates from Love & War, with the makers gradually introducing the principal characters. The new look has added to the ongoing conversation around the film and offered audiences another glimpse into the visual world created by Bhansali.

Love & War stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film is scheduled to release worldwide on January 21, 2027, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Also Read : Daayra Box Office: Film collects Rs. 0.37 cr on Day 6, total crosses Rs. 5 cr

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