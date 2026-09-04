The veteran actor responded to Sharmila Tagore’s comments on the song and its religious references while explaining his own interpretation of faith and devotion.

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna has reacted to Sharmila Tagore’s recent comments about ‘Vande Mataram’ and the possibility of it being considered the national anthem of the country. Speaking to Free Press Journal, Khanna questioned the reasoning behind Tagore’s remarks and shared his own perspective on religion, faith and the song.

Mukesh Khanna questions Sharmila Tagore over ‘Vande Mataram’ remark: “You became Ayesha Begum for marriage, but today you are speaking as Ayesha Begum”

Sharmila Tagore, while speaking to IANS about ‘Vande Mataram’ being considered the national anthem, had pointed out that the song contains religious references that could be difficult for people belonging to certain faiths to accept. She said, "My point of view is that there are many religious people who believe in one single God, not many Gods. In 'Vande Mataram', there is a stanza which says that many Gods are mentioned in 'Vande Mataram'".

She further said, "It is difficult for those who believe in one religion to say, 'Vande Kali, Vande Durga'. Therefore, if we take all the religious people in India together, the first two stanzas are very good".

Reacting to her comments, Mukesh Khanna said, “She is speaking according to her own understanding. I don’t know why she said it. Maybe while explaining her point of view, she ended up saying that people from other religions may not understand or accept it,"

Khanna then questioned Tagore about her association with Hindu culture and Bengal, referring to her marriage and her use of the name Ayesha Begum. He said, “Did you realise only after marriage that Islam also exists? When you became a Begum, did you then realise that Muslims follow a different faith? You became Ayesha Begum for marriage, but today you are speaking as Ayesha Begum. I’m surprised that after living your whole life with Hinduism, you have suddenly become concerned about other religions,"

The actor also referred to Tagore’s upbringing in Bengal and her exposure to Bengali culture and traditions. He said, “You grew up in Bengal, where Kali Puja is celebrated on such a large scale. You have grown up with Bengali culture and Bengali films. Why is it only now that you feel that people from another religion may not accept this?"

Khanna subsequently elaborated on his own understanding of Hinduism and the concept of God. He said, “We have 33 crore devi-devtas, but that does not mean there are 33 crore Gods. There is one God, who is nirakar, without a form. A devotee may see that God in Hanuman, Shiva, Ram or Krishna,"

Explaining his interpretation further, Khanna added, “So they are the avatars of God. They come in every yuga. If God appears before me, perhaps he will appear as Shiva because that is the form I believe in. For someone who believes in Krishna, he may appear as Krishna.”

The discussion comes amid ongoing conversations around the place and interpretation of ‘Vande Mataram’ in India. Khanna’s remarks specifically address Tagore’s concerns about the song’s religious references, while the veteran actor has offered his own perspective on the way different forms of devotion can coexist within his understanding of Hinduism.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut hits back at Sharmila Tagore over ‘Vande Mataram’ remarks: “How can you reduce such a great piece of art to mere religious practice”

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