The song is composed by Kunwarr Mehta, Rohit Pandey, Bharath and Samad Khan, with lyrics by Kunwar Mehra, Rohit Pandey and Rohit Singh Bhau.

Life without love can sometimes feel incomplete, and when you fall for someone, even the simplest moments start feeling special. Capturing that easy, exciting feeling of being completely drawn to someone is Harrdy Sandhu’s latest song, ‘Stuck On You’.

Harrdy Sandhu’s ‘Stuck On You’ brings a fresh, feel-good take on modern romance; watch

Known for his romantic and melodious songs, Harrdy is back with a track that beautifully captures the early phase of falling for someone when that person is constantly on your mind and everything about them feels special. The song has already found love among audiences, crossing 42 lakh views, reflecting its growing popularity.

Harrdy Sandhu and Hiiya Bajwa’s chemistry is one of the highlights of the music video, adding to its youthful and romantic appeal. With its contemporary sound, easy-going vibe and feel-good energy, ‘Stuck On You’ is the kind of song that fits perfectly when you’re in the mood for a little romance.

Composed by Kunwarr Mehta, Rohit Pandey, Bharath and Samad Khan, with lyrics by Kunwar Mehra, Rohit Pandey and Rohit Singh Bhau, the song blends a modern sound with Harrdy’s signature melodic style.

If you’re looking for a fresh romantic track that captures the excitement of having someone constantly on your mind, ‘Stuck On You’ is definitely worth adding to your playlist.

Also Read: Harrdy Sandhu, Simrat Kaur and Angad Bedi to star in Punjabi film Ranjheya

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