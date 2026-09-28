Mouni Roy has often experimented with different fashion styles, moving between traditional Indian wear, understated separates and statement-making red-carpet ensembles. On her birthday, a look at some of the distinct fashion moods reflected in her wardrobe shows how she has embraced contrasting styles while maintaining a recognisable sense of personal style.

Mouni Roy Birthday Special: From minimal to maximalist 5 fashion moods that define her style

The Draped Goddess

Mouni Roy opted for a white silk saree paired with a gold-embellished blouse, completing the look with jhumkas. With the Mediterranean landscape in the background, the outfit brought together traditional Indian dressing and an international setting. The look kept the focus on the saree while adding subtle gold detailing through the blouse and jewellery.

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The Red Carpet Beauty

For another appearance, Mouni chose a sleek black strapless bodice with a fully embellished gold crystal mermaid skirt that extended into a trail. Posing against a Cannes street at dusk, she kept the styling focused on the outfit, allowing the embellished skirt to remain the central element of the look. The combination reflected her willingness to opt for dramatic silhouettes for red-carpet appearances.

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The Minimalist

Mouni also embraces a more understated approach to fashion. In one look, she paired a knotted white shirt with black wide-leg trousers and chunky loafers. With minimal accessories, the outfit relied on its clean silhouettes and monochrome palette. It offered a contrast to some of her more elaborate fashion choices.

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The Maximalist

At the other end of the spectrum, Mouni has also experimented with elaborate ensembles. She wore a sculptural 3D geometric gold stardust corset with a satin high-slit skirt that trailed behind her. The outfit was photographed against a black backdrop, keeping the attention on its metallic detailing and structured design. Long crystal earrings completed the look.

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The Risk-Taker

Mouni's wardrobe also includes more experimental silhouettes. In one such look, she wore a heavily jewelled strapless corset featuring silver Art Deco-inspired detailing, paired with a sheer black sequinned ballgown skirt. The flowing skirt added movement to the ensemble, while the contrasting textures gave the look a distinctive edge.

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Across these five looks, Mouni Roy demonstrates the range of styles she has explored over the years. From sarees and minimal separates to embellished gowns and structured corsets, her fashion choices span different aesthetics without being limited to one particular category.

Her wardrobe reflects a mix of traditional and contemporary influences, along with an interest in experimenting with silhouettes, textures and levels of detailing. Rather than sticking to a single fashion formula, Mouni has continued to switch between understated and elaborate looks depending on the occasion. On her birthday, these contrasting styles offer a glimpse into the different fashion choices that have become part of her public style.

Also Read : Mouni Roy reveals she was spotted on the road before landing Krishna Tulsi role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi: “Somebody from Ekta Ma’am’s team saw me walking”

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