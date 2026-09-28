The actor recalls a shaky audition, a casting director who refused to give up on her, and a bout of self-doubt before Netflix's Musafir Cafe changed the mood.

Vedika Pinto is getting noticed for her turn as Sudha in Netflix's Musafir Cafe, and the actor has now opened up about how the role came to her at a time when her attention was elsewhere. She was busy promoting Nishaanchi, directed by Anurag Kashyap, when she got a call to audition for what she was told was a love story. That love story turned out to be Musafir Cafe.

“I was in the middle of promoting Nishaanchi when Musafir Cafe came my way”: Vedika Pinto on landing Sudha

Recalling the sequence of events, Vedika said, "Musafir Cafe happened very fast for me. I was in the middle of promoting Nishaanchi (directed by Anurag Kashyap) when I got a call to audition for a love story, which turned out to be Musafir Cafe. I went for a couple of rounds, but I didn't do well initially because my mind was too preoccupied with Nishaanchi. But the casting director, Karan Mally, felt I was perfect for the role of Sudha and he pushed the makers to give me another chance. I was going through that phase when I got a call saying I had landed Musafir Cafe, and I honestly believe it was divine intervention because up until then, I was questioning myself and having existential moments about my place in the industry and whether I was doing the right thing or deluding myself. The good thing is that I jumped into Musafir Cafe, and I realised that the most exciting part of the job is actually doing the job. I was immediately distracted and my spirits were high because I was back to building a character."

Speaking about Musafir Cafe, it is a romantic drama directed by Ruchir Arun of Little Things fame and created by Sharanya Rajgopal. It is adapted from Divya Prakash Dubey's bestselling Hindi novel of the same name. The story revolves around modern companionship, serendipity and emotional longing.

Vikrant Massey plays Chander, a software engineer who builds a peaceful haven called "Musafir Cafe" in the hills with the grounded and supportive Preeti. His settled life is shaken when Sudha, his past love, resurfaces, forcing him to confront unresolved feelings, missed chances and life-altering choices. Vedika plays Sudha, while Mahima Makwana also stars in the ensemble, which is supported by veteran actor Adil Hussain.

The series also marks Massey's entry into production under his banner Homemade Stories, in collaboration with Terribly Tiny Tales (TTT). It is produced by Anuj Gosalia, Vikrant Massey and Vijay Subramaniam. The show premiered globally on Netflix on July 24, 2026.

Coming to Vedika’s upcoming projects, it includes Musafir Cafe 2 along with her next Dharma production opposite Lakshya, directed by Prosit Roy.

Also Read: Vedika Pinto opens up about her next film with Lakshya and Prosit Roy: “I am doing a movie with Prosit Roy for Dharma Productions”

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