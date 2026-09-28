Ayaan Agnihotri shares glimpse of Great Britain getaway with little sister Ayat and family; see post

Salman Khan’s nephew and singer Ayaan Agnihotri, also known by his stage name Agni, recently gave fans a glimpse of his family vacation in Great Britain. The singer shared a series of pictures from the trip on social media, offering glimpses of his time with family members and his bond with his younger cousin Ayat.

Ayaan Agnihotri shares glimpse of Great Britain getaway with little sister Ayat and family; see post

Ayaan posted a carousel of photographs from the getaway and captioned it, “Great Britain Great Brother”. The pictures captured different moments from the family trip, including a playful moment with Ayat.

In the first photograph, Ayaan can be seen lying on his stomach on the grass while working on his laptop. Ayat is seen sitting playfully on his back, making for a candid family moment. Another picture shows Ayaan enjoying a picnic with his family. He is seen sitting cross-legged on a mat alongside Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma and other family members.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Agni (@ayaanagnihotri)

The singer also shared a black-and-white picture featuring himself with his friends and cousin Nirvan Khan. Nirvan is the son of Salman Khan’s brother Sohail Khan.

Ayaan is the son of actor-producer Alvira Khan Agnihotri and filmmaker Atul Agnihotri. While he has been pursuing music independently, he recently made his Bollywood playback singing debut with the song ‘C’mon Baby’ from Bobby Deol-starrer Bandar, directed by Anurag Kashyap.

The track marked Ayaan’s first Hindi film song. He was reportedly encouraged by producer Nikhil Dwivedi to lend his voice to the number. Before entering playback singing, Ayaan had released independent tracks such as ‘You Are Mine’ and ‘Universal Laws’.

Interestingly, ‘C’mon Baby’ is a recreated version of a song from the 1977 film Videsh, which starred Mahendra Sandhu, Shoma Anand and Prem Krishen. The new version retains the original lyrics, while the music has been reworked by Aditya Dev and Payal Dev.

Also Read : The voice in ‘Come On Baby’ song in Bandar teaser is that of Salman Khan’s nephew and musician Ayaan Agnihotri! Deets Inside

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