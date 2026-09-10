Mirzapur: The Movie continues its run at the box office, with the film crossing the ₹190 crore mark worldwide. Amid the film’s performance, PVR Cinemas has joined the ongoing 80s AI trend, sharing retro-style AI-generated pictures of the cast and imagining how the characters might have looked as stars of the era.

Mirzapur: The Movie cast serves ‘Bhaukaal’ in viral 80s AI trend; see pics

Mirzapur The Movie cast gets an 80s makeover

PVR Cinemas shared the AI-generated pictures on Instagram, featuring several members of the Mirzapur: The Movie cast in retro avatars. Pankaj Tripathi’s Kaleen Bhaiya was imagined in a brown trouser suit paired with a gold chain, reflecting the fashion associated with the decade.

Divyenndu’s Munna Bhaiya appeared in sunglasses, a shirt and jacket, giving the character a retro look. Ali Fazal’s Guddu Pandit was pictured in a denim jacket while striking an action pose. Jitendra Kumar’s Bablu Pandit, meanwhile, was given the look of an 80s chocolate boy, with a colourful shirt and denim jacket.

The AI-generated images also featured the film’s leading women, including Rasika Dugal, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Shweta Tripathi. They were pictured in pink outfits with voluminous curls inspired by the fashion trends of the 1980s. Ravi Kishan was featured in the final slide with an 80s-inspired retro appearance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PVR Cinemas (@pvrcinemas_official)

Sharing the pictures, PVR Cinemas wrote, “Serving Mirzapur’s bhaukaal with some serious 80s retro energy!”

The post soon prompted fans to share their choices in the comments. One fan wrote, "Munna bhai on top." Another commented, "Ravi Kishan is Ravi Kishan only; even if he is from dinosaur era no AI can change him." A third fan wrote, "Guddu bhaiya looks fire."

About Mirzapur The Movie

Mirzapur: The Movie takes the crime franchise from the OTT space to the big screen, continuing its story of power struggles, revenge, rivalry and survival. Directed by Gurmeet Singh and backed by Excel Entertainment, the film features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Ravi Kishan.

The film opened with Rs 25 crores on its first day and has continued to draw audiences. According to the figures mentioned in the report, Mirzapur: The Movie has collected ₹137 crore domestically and Rs 193 crores worldwide in six days. It is currently the sixth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2026.

Following the film’s performance, Divyenndu also thanked audiences for their support. He wrote, “Family hain aap log hamari.. aur aapne saabit kar diya!! Mirzapur family ki taraf se Dhanyawaad (You guys are our family and you proved it. Thanks from Mirzapur family).”

Also Read : Ali Fazal reacts as fans get tattoos inspired by Mirzapur: The Movie character Guddu Pandit: “Guddu belongs to the audience as much as he belongs to me now”

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