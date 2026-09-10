She has shared an emotional Instagram post, revealing the pain of losing his twin brother Shamsher at birth and opening up about her ongoing separation from Peter Haag.

In a long, heartfelt note accompanied by several photos, Celina Jaitly recounted the journey of motherhood, the tragic loss of Shamsher due to a congenital heart defect, and her deep longing to be with her three sons—Arthur, Winston, and Viraaj—amid her marital discord with husband Peter Haag.

Celina Jaitly pens heart-wrenching birthday note for son Arthur amid case against husband Peter Haag

The No Entry actress began her message with a touching birthday greeting: “Happy ninth, my darling Arthur. Mummy wishes you with a broken heart, but you are loved more than words can ever say.” She expressed shock at celebrating his milestone from a distance, writing, “Last year, I did not imagine I would be wishing you on your 9th birthday from afar. How I wish I could hold you, kiss you & make your favourite pani puri today.”

The post featured photos spanning Arthur’s life—from infancy to recent moments with his siblings—along with a poignant image of him visiting the grave of Shamsher, the twin who did not survive. Celina’s note paid tribute to Shamsher, who was born alongside Arthur but passed away soon after due to a heart defect. “I hope you will go to your brother Shamsher’s grave today, like we always did, & know that he is always watching over you. I pray to Ma Bagla Mukhi to bless you,” she added.

The actress also shared how she carried the grief of losing Shamsher even during pregnancy, recalling: “I remember trying to hold back my tears at your Nana’s funeral while you & Shamsher were still in my tummy. All I wanted was to keep you safe.”

The post took an emotional turn as Celina addressed her separation from husband Peter Haag, with whom she filed a divorce case in November 2025 under the Domestic Violence Act, alleging physical, emotional, verbal, and sexual abuse. “I write to your daddy every day, asking to connect with you 3, but have not received a response. I miss hearing your voice & knowing about your day. Arranging that contact is for the grown-ups to work out. There is nothing you need to fix, my baby,” she assured Arthur.

She further emphasized that the separation was not the children’s fault: “This separation is not what I wanted. I tried for many years to keep us together. None of this is your fault. You never have to choose between Mummy & Daddy. You have the right to have your mother in your life & to love both your parents freely.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celina Jaitly (@celinajaitlyofficial)



Despite the turmoil, Celina reaffirmed her dedication to her sons: “You, Winston & Viraaj are my greatest joy. Being your mother means more to me than any title or achievement ever could.”

She also clarified her absence during Arthur’s early days, explaining, “It broke me, Arthu, to be away from you when you were a newborn. I went to care for your Nani, who was in the last stages of cancer. I did not abandon you, my baby. My love for you was with you every moment.” The actress concluded with a promise: “All you need to do is ask, & I will come running to be with you 3.”

Celina Jaitly’s marital troubles came to light in November 2025 when she filed a divorce petition against Peter Haag under the Domestic Violence Act. In her legal filing, the actress alleged that she had been subjected to multiple forms of abuse, including physical, emotional, verbal, and sexual misconduct.

The case has since drawn significant attention, with Celina’s latest Instagram post offering a rare glimpse into the personal toll of the separation—especially as a mother separated from her children.

Also Read: Celina Jaitly marks 2 years since brother Vikrant’s detention in UAE: “Besides my sons, he is all I have”

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