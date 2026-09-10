Ali Fazal reacts as fans get tattoos inspired by Mirzapur: The Movie character Guddu Pandit: “Guddu belongs to the audience as much as he belongs to me now”

The popularity of Guddu Pandit, played by Ali Fazal in the Mirzapur franchise, continues to grow as fans find new ways to show their connection with the character. With Mirzapur: The Movie currently running in theatres, the character’s fandom has extended beyond social media posts and fan edits, with some admirers now getting tattoos inspired by Guddu Bhaiya.

Ali Fazal reacts as fans get tattoos inspired by Mirzapur: The Movie character Guddu Pandit: “Guddu belongs to the audience as much as he belongs to me now”

Over the years, Guddu Pandit has influenced fan-created content, hairstyles, fashion choices, videos and edits. The latest expression of fandom has seen fans getting tattoos inspired by Ali Fazal’s character, reflecting the impact Guddu has had on the audience.

Ali Fazal, who has played Guddu Pandit across the franchise, said he feels touched by the continued response to the character, particularly after Guddu made the transition from the streaming series to the big screen.

Talking about the response, Ali Fazal says, “Honestly, I am extremely touched and overwhelmed by the love Guddu Bhaiya continues to receive. To see how the fandom has grown over the years and now multiplied even more after Mirzapur The Movie came to theatres is incredibly humbling. People have connected with Guddu in ways I could never have imagined, and seeing fans take that love to the extent of getting tattoos inspired by him is truly surreal. Guddu belongs to the audience as much as he belongs to me now. I am deeply grateful for all the love, and the fact that the film is doing so well at the box office makes this journey even more special.”

Guddu Pandit’s growing popularity highlights the lasting impact of the Mirzapur franchise and its characters. What started as a character from a streaming series has now reached a wider theatrical audience, with Guddu continuing to remain a prominent part of the franchise’s identity.

As Mirzapur: The Movie continues its theatrical run and receives a positive response from audiences, Ali Fazal is also reflecting on the character’s journey. The film’s performance has expanded the Mirzapur universe to the big screen while further highlighting the connection audiences have developed with Guddu Pandit over the years.

Also Read : Trade predicts Mirzapur The Movie can EASILY enter Rs. 200 crore club: “Rs. 10 cr+ Monday after a HUGE holiday weekend is a remarkable achievement”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2026 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.