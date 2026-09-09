From Robert Downey Jr. to Chris Evans: How the OG Avengers said yes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

With Marvel Studios bringing Avengers back to the big screen this year - Avengers Endgame: Encore on September 25 and Avengers: Doomsday on December 18 - here’s a revisit to the casting stories behind some of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most iconic heroes and villains, and how several of its biggest stars nearly walked away from the roles that made them global superstars.

From Robert Downey Jr. to Chris Evans: How the OG Avengers said yes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe

From Robert Downey Jr. to Chris Evans, here's revisiting the interesting stories of how these actors came on board Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Robert Downey Jr. — Tony Stark, Iron Man

MCU debut: Iron Man (2008)

It is almost impossible to imagine anyone else as Tony Stark, but Robert Downey Jr. was not an obvious choice when Marvel Studios was casting Iron Man. Producer Kevin Feige and director Jon Favreau considered several actors, but Favreau believed Downey had the charisma and vulnerability the role required.

Downey later recalled how determined he was to win the part: “I took a meeting at Marvel. And then I was very pushy, to be honest, which is not really in my nature,” he said in 2019. “I just had a sneaking suspicion that I had nothing to lose.”

Although Marvel remained cautious, Downey completed a screen test and ultimately secured the role — launching one of the most consequential casting decisions in blockbuster history.

Chris Evans — Steve Rogers, Captain America

MCU debut: Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

Chris Evans initially turned down the role of Captain America several times, anxious about signing a long-term contract that could span nine films. In a 2011 interview, he explained why he changed his mind: “I chose to do this movie because it was the thing that I think I was the most scared of.” He added, “I think you regret the things you don't do more than the things you do, especially if you don't do it out of fear.”

Marvel later reduced the commitment to six films, while Robert Downey Jr. encouraged Evans to accept the role. Evans eventually said yes and later credited Kevin Feige's persistence with helping him avoid what he called “a giant mistake.”

Mark Ruffalo — Bruce Banner, Hulk

MCU debut: The Avengers (2012)

Before Mark Ruffalo became the MCU's Bruce Banner, the role had been played by Edward Norton in The Incredible Hulk. After Norton and Marvel Studios parted ways, Ruffalo was approached for The Avengers, but he was nervous about taking over the character.

“I was scared… I didn't know what I could add to what I already thought had been done so well before me,” he said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2020. Then Robert Downey Jr. called. “And then I got a call from Downey… he just simply said, ‘Ruffalo, let's go. We got this.’” That was enough to change his mind and Ruffalo recalled thinking, “I guess I have to do it.”

The rest, of course, is history. Ruffalo made the role his own, bringing a quieter, more introspective Bruce Banner to the MCU and eventually turning the character into one of its most beloved supporting heroes.

Chris Hemsworth — Thor

MCU debut: Thor (2011)

Today, it is difficult to imagine Thor without Chris Hemsworth, but his path to the role was far from straightforward. Hemsworth initially auditioned and failed to make the cut. “I think I didn't do too well in my first audition, and my brother was able to get in there,” Hemsworth recalled in a 2011 interview. His younger brother, Liam, made it further in the process, but when the other finalists failed to secure the role, Marvel and director Kenneth Branagh reconsidered Chris.

He submitted another audition tape, with his mother reading opposite him, and completed physical tests involving stunts, fight sequences and Thor's hammer, Mjolnir. After months of auditions and interviews, Hemsworth landed the role, transforming him from a relatively unknown Australian actor into one of Hollywood's biggest stars.

Tom Hiddleston — Loki

MCU debut: Thor (2011)

Before becoming the MCU's most charismatic trickster, Tom Hiddleston auditioned to play Thor. In 2009, he bulked up, wore a blonde wig, and tested for the role, which ultimately went to Chris Hemsworth. However, his audition impressed director Kenneth Branagh and the casting team, making him a natural choice for Thor's mischievous brother, Loki.

Hiddleston later recalled that Kevin Feige had hinted at Loki's importance when he was cast in Thor. “Kevin Feige suggested Loki would be part of the Avengers storyline when I got cast in Thor, but I was so busy trying to build the character that I couldn't think about it,” he said in 2012.

When The Avengers came around, Joss Whedon entrusted Hiddleston with the film's principal villain. Hiddleston recalled Whedon telling him, “There's been some talk of multiple villains in this movie, but I think you can do it on your own.” For an actor who auditioned to play Thor, becoming Loki proved to be the better fit.

Scarlett Johansson — Natasha Romanoff, Black Widow

MCU debut: Iron Man 2 (2010)

Scarlett Johansson actively pursued the role of Natasha Romanoff in Iron Man 2, hoping to work with director Jon Favreau and Robert Downey Jr. She pushed for a meeting with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and reportedly dyed her hair red before landing the part.

The role had initially been offered to Emily Blunt, who withdrew because of scheduling commitments involving Gulliver's Travels. Johansson was willing to embrace the character's physical demands and join the still-developing franchise. Her persistence paid off. Natasha debuted in Iron Man 2, became one of the MCU's most important characters, and eventually headlined Black Widow.

Marvel Studios returns with Avengers on the big screen with Avengers Endgame: Encore on September 25 and Avengers: Doomsday on December 18 across cinemas in India. Both films will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Also Read: Chris Evans teases return as Steve Rogers in Avengers: Doomsday; says, “The Russos love to beat the crap out of him”

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