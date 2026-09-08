The filmmaker-actor spotted the debutant during another projects audition before asking his team to test her for his action comedy.

The trailer of Kunal Kemmu’s upcoming action-comedy has introduced audiences to a mix of high-stakes action, humour, chaos and unexpected twists. While Kemmu leads the project and has also written and directed it, the film features Preity G Zinta, Sparsh Shrivastava and debutant Vanshika Dhir in key roles. Interestingly, Dhir’s casting came about through an audition that was originally meant for another project.

Kunal Kemmu reveals how Vanshika Dhir was cast in his action-comedy: “Vanshika hadn’t auditioned”

Kunal Kemmu recently opened up about the casting process and revealed that Vanshika Dhir had not initially auditioned for his film. He noticed her while she was auditioning for another project and was looking for an actor who could naturally deliver Hindi with a particular accent. According to Kemmu, what stood out was Dhir’s ability to switch between accented and unaccented Hindi convincingly.

Revealing how the casting came together, Kunal said, "Vanshika hadn't auditioned for my film but when Mukesh (Chhabra) who is doing the audition process was playing some others, I think she had auditioned for another film and I was looking for an actor who naturally had a bit of an accent but could speak Hindi also, some were putting an accent and couldn't speak Hindi without an accent but when I saw her mujhe laga ye sirf Hindi karti hai (that she does only Hindi) so I asked her about and asked Mukesh to audition her for my film so that really worked. When I met her, I remember she spoke shudh Hindi and then spoke Hindi without an accent, mujhe laga ye gadbad ho gayi (I thought this was messed up), so then I asked her and she put on that accent very well. That’s how it started and when we rehearsed, she really fit my character well."

The casting process eventually led to Dhir joining the film alongside Kemmu, Preity G Zinta and Sparsh Shrivastava. For the filmmaker, her ability to adapt her speech and fit naturally into the character became an important factor in finalising her casting. Her role also marks a significant opportunity as she makes her acting debut with the project.

The newly released trailer offers a glimpse into the action-comedy’s world, which combines intense situations with comic moments. The project is written and directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Kemmu and Chirag Nihalani under the banner of Drongo Films. The film marks another directorial outing for Kemmu following his earlier work behind the camera.

The action-comedy is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on September 18. With the trailer now giving audiences a closer look at the characters and the chaotic situations they encounter, the casting story behind Dhir adds another interesting detail to the project ahead of its theatrical release.

Also Read: Kunal Kemmu reveals how he and Soha Ali Khan blend two faiths while raising daughter Inaaya: “We did everything instinctively that we felt was right”

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