The Traitors Reunion episode when it drops on September 9 at 8 PM on Prime Video.

Mallika Sherawat is known for speaking her mind, and the upcoming The Traitors Season 2 reunion episode sees the actress share an unusually candid take on her fellow contestants. During the reunion, Mallika was asked to rank the men from the palace based on their sex appeal, and she was quick to give her choices.

Mallika Sherawat reveals her sex appeal ranking of The Traitors Season 2 Men, puts Munawar Faruqui last

While the reality show featured plenty of alliances, disagreements and unexpected turns, the reunion episode promises to revisit several memorable moments from the season. Among the lighter conversations, Mallika’s ranking of the male contestants becomes one of the candid moments of the episode.

Sharing her choices, Mallika Sherawat said, “ Sexiest person I find is Ansh. Two I find, two at the same level is Harman, I found the hottest traitor, and Abhishek. Abhishek’s rustic charm; Sahil, of course, he comes after Harman and Abhishek, then Ikka, and then last is Munawar .”

With Ansh taking the top spot on her list, Mallika placed Harman and Abhishek next. She also pointed out Abhishek’s “rustic charm” while explaining her choices. Sahil followed the two, while Ikka was placed further down the ranking. Munawar Faruqui came last in Mallika’s list.

The reunion episode brings the contestants back together to look back at their experiences inside the palace. From the alliances they formed to the betrayals and conversations that shaped their journey, the players revisit some of the key moments from the season.

Mallika’s candid ranking adds a lighter and more personal moment to the reunion, giving viewers another glimpse into the contestants’ dynamics beyond the game itself.

Also Read : The Traitors season 2 deleted scenes: Shalini Passi claims Mallika Sherawat wore fake Dolce & Gabbana; Munawar Faruqui takes dig at Abhishek Malhan, Harman Singha

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