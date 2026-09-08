The romantic track has been composed by Ram Sampath and features music and lyrics by Sampath and Devansh Vaidya.

The makers of the upcoming young adult romantic comedy Don’t Be Shy have released the song ‘Tere Sang’, a track centred on the emotions associated with first love. Sung by Armaan Malik and Yaashasvii Ddasane, the song has been composed by Ram Sampath, with lyrics by Ram Sampath and Devansh Vaidya.

Dont Be Shy song ‘Tere Sang’ out: Armaan Malik and Yaashasvii Ddasane bring first-love emotions to the track

Set against the coming-of-age backdrop of the film, ‘Tere Sang’ explores the excitement, nervousness and emotional intensity that can accompany young romance. The song touches upon the experience of developing feelings for someone and wanting to spend more time with that person.

Presented by T-Series, the track brings together Armaan Malik and Yaashasvii Ddasane on vocals. Malik’s voice is paired with Ddasane’s, with the composition aiming to reflect the softer side of the relationships portrayed in the film. The song is positioned within the narrative around college crushes, friendship and young love.

Speaking about the track, Armaan Malik shared, “‘Tere Sang’ beautifully captures the kind of love that makes you want to spend every moment with that one person and let your heart take the lead. I feel the song fits perfectly into the world of Don’t Be Shy, where the characters are navigating love, emotions, and the beautiful messiness of growing up. It was really special to bring this emotion to life through my voice, and I hope listeners connect with the warmth and tenderness that the song carries.”

Don’t Be Shy follows Shyamili ‘Shy’ Das, a 20-year-old who believes she has her life planned out before circumstances take an unexpected turn. As her plans begin to change, the story follows her experiences with friendship, crushes, love and growing up.

The film has been written and directed by Sreeti Mukerji and produced by Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt under Eternal Sunshine Productions. Grishma Shah and Vikesh Bhutani of Chalkboard Entertainment have co-produced the project.

The cast includes Aarushi Bajaj, Ansh Duggal, Bianca Arora and Piyush Khati in the lead roles, along with Kunaal Roy Kapur, Anurag Basu, Neha Dhupia and Anju Alva Naik in pivotal roles.

Don’t Be Shy will premiere on Prime Video in Hindi with English subtitles on September 25, 2026. The film will be available across India as well as more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Also Read: Don’t Be Shy unveils peppy new track ‘Jhoomo’; song out now

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