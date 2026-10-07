Kubbra Sait on completing her first Via Ferrata summit while on her period: “Trust your feet and do the hard thing”

Actor, author and adventurer Kubbra Sait recently completed her first-ever Via Ferrata summit while on her period. Sharing pictures from the challenging climb, the Sacred Games and Farzi actor reflected on the experience and spoke about resilience, adaptability and trusting one’s body.

Kubbra Sait on completing her first Via Ferrata summit while on her period: “Trust your feet and do the hard thing”

Kubbra described the climb as a physically demanding experience that also gave her an opportunity to reflect on what the human body can manage in challenging circumstances. In her post, she highlighted the importance of stepping outside familiar situations and taking on difficult experiences.

Reflecting on the lesson she took away from the climb, Kubbra wrote, “Trust your feet.” She noted that while people often discuss change, prepare for it and try to understand it, real transformation comes from putting oneself in unfamiliar situations and facing challenges.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kubbra Sait (@kubbrasait)

The actor also shared her thoughts on deliberately choosing difficult experiences. She pointed out that life can bring unexpected challenges without warning, and believes that voluntarily taking on hardships can help people develop the mental and emotional resilience needed to deal with uncertainty.

Kubbra also revealed that her 69-year-old mountain guide has been climbing for more than four decades. She added that even young children have completed the route, a realisation that made her reflect on how fear can sometimes appear bigger than the challenge itself.

Her experience also brought attention to the way menstruation is often viewed as a reason to avoid physically demanding activities. By sharing her own experience of completing the climb while on her period, Kubbra highlighted how the body can adapt to demanding situations.

Concluding her reflection, Kubbra encouraged people to face challenges instead of avoiding them. Her message focused on trusting oneself, taking on difficult experiences and discovering what one is capable of through them: “climb the mountain, trust your feet and do the hard thing—you may discover a version of yourself you never knew existed.”

Also Read : Kubbra Sait questions gossip around Govinda’s personal life: “Real people have a heart and a brain”

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