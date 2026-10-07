Ramayana: Arun Govil unveiled as King Dashrath in new poster; actor who immortalised Lord Ram returns as his father

The makers of Ramayana have unveiled a new solo poster featuring Arun Govil as King Dashrath, giving audiences a first look at the actor in his role in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming two-part epic. The casting holds particular significance as Govil remains closely associated with his iconic portrayal of Lord Ram in the television adaptation of Ramayan.

Ramayana: Arun Govil unveiled as King Dashrath in new poster; actor who immortalised Lord Ram returns as his father

In the newly released poster, Arun Govil appears in the regal avatar of King Dashrath, the King of Ayodhya and father of Lord Rama. The reveal marks a notable transition for the actor, who is now stepping into the role of the father of the character he famously portrayed for generations of Indian audiences.

The makers shared the poster on social media with the caption: “He once brought Ram to life for a generation. Now, he returns to the world of Ramayana as the King of Ayodhya. Arun Govil as King Dashrath.”

Govil’s association with the Ramayana universe dates back to his celebrated portrayal of Lord Ram, a role that became an enduring part of his career and public identity. His casting as Dashrath brings that familiarity with the epic into a different character, with the actor now set to portray one of the central figures in Rama’s family story.

The poster showcases Govil in an elaborate royal look, reflecting the stature of Dashrath as the ruler of Ayodhya. While audiences have traditionally associated the actor with the image of Lord Ram, his appearance as Dashrath offers a different interpretation of his connection to the epic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The World Of Ramayana (@worldoframayana)



Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features an ensemble cast led by Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Rocking Star Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Arun Govil’s casting as King Dashrath adds another familiar face to the film’s expansive ensemble.

The film is being envisioned as a two-part epic and is produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. Ramayana: Part 1 is scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, 2026, while Part 2 is slated for Diwali 2027.

The film is set to release across India in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. It will also be presented in IMAX. Sony Pictures will handle the film’s global distribution outside India, while Dharma Productions will distribute it in the Hindi-speaking market.

With the latest poster, the makers have now offered audiences another glimpse into the casting of Ramayana, particularly Arun Govil’s transformation from the iconic Lord Ram of Indian television to King Dashrath in the upcoming cinematic adaptation.

Also Read: This is our Rama: BTS | Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana | Nitesh Tiwari | Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Arun Govil, Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey

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