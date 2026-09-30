Actor Kubbra Sait has spoken about the speculation surrounding Govinda’s personal life and the way women seen around the veteran actor are often described online as “mystery women” or “alleged girlfriends”.

Kubbra Sait questions gossip around Govinda’s personal life: “Real people have a heart and a brain”

In a video shared on Instagram, Kubbra reflected on Govinda’s popularity and questioned the growing focus on his personal life. She also spoke about the scrutiny faced by women who become part of such conversations, including Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja.

Kubbra Sait on speculation around Govinda

Kubbra began by recalling her admiration for Govinda and his popularity during the 1990s. “I grew up watching Govinda. Yeah dude, what a superstar, icon, legend. Full 90s was owned by this guy,” she said.

She then questioned the way women seen around the actor are described on social media. “Today in 2026, if there is a girl, if she’s near him, if she’s breathing air around him, then she’s ‘mystery woman’, ‘alleged girlfriend’. You tell me, who has come to this conclusion?”

Kubbra questioned how speculation turns into a narrative without those involved necessarily having an opportunity to address it.

Kubbra speaks about Sunita Ahuja

The actor also mentioned Sunita Ahuja, whom she said she has met personally. Describing her as “funny”, “outspoken”, “outrageous” and “incredible”, Kubbra questioned why women are expected to respond to rumours surrounding their personal lives.

“Every single time today there’s one affair in the market, she has to turn around and give justification for this. Forget her, those five other women have to give justification for this,” she said.

Kubbra then asked, “When the hell did gossip stop being gossip and start becoming judgement?”

"I’m a public figure, I get it"

Kubbra acknowledged that public figures are subject to scrutiny but said she believes there should be a distinction between discussing someone's work and speculating about their private life.

“I’m a public figure, I get it. My life is excruciating, but it’s my work. Why are you taking my personal life and then making it a public spittoon? Like, who asked you?” she said.

She also urged people to consider how they engage with online conversations involving women.

“Respect a woman in everyday life, in everyday choices, and don’t ask women to come forward and justify themselves. No one asked,” Kubbra added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kubbra Sait (@kubbrasait)

Kubbra Sait on clickbait and online comments

The actor further questioned the practice of creating viral content or posting harsh comments based on unverified speculation.

“So yeah, before you go out there and go like, ‘I consumed this, let me take phone and put nasty comment,’ or, ‘Wait, let me make one viral video for clickbait,’ ask yourself, ‘Who asked me to do this?’ I’ll tell you the answer. The answer is nobody,” she said.

Kubbra ended the video by quoting a line associated with Bambi: “If you can’t say something nice, don’t say nothing at all.”

She concluded with a simple message to audiences: “Just be a fan. Enjoy being a fan.”

Also Read: Kubbra Sait calls out safety rules imposed on women after Delhi park rape case: “How much more careful are we supposed to be?”

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