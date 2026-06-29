As Cocktail 2 continues its successful run in theatres, Kriti Sanon has shared a heartfelt post dedicated to the film's director, Homi Adajania. The actress took to social media to post a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets, accompanied by a note reflecting on her journey while working on the film.

Kriti Sanon shares heartfelt note for Homi Adajania amid Cocktail 2 success: “He called ‘Action.’ I called the universe”

Sharing the candid moment with Homi Adajania, Kriti wrote, "He called 'Action.' I called the universe. Turns out the wish worked”, and added multiple different kinds of emojis. The post quickly caught the attention of fans, with many interpreting it as a note of gratitude towards the filmmaker and the team behind the romantic comedy drama. The behind-the-scenes image also offered audiences a glimpse into the camaraderie shared between the cast and crew during the making of the film.

Since its release, Cocktail 2 has been receiving a warm response from audiences, with conversations surrounding its music, performances, screenplay and emotional narrative. The film has also generated considerable discussion on social media, where viewers have been sharing their favourite moments and characters from the story.

Kriti plays Ally in the film, a character that has become one of the talking points among audiences. Alongside her, Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna headline the project, with all three actors drawing attention for their performances and on-screen chemistry. The film has also received appreciation for Homi Adajania's direction and its contemporary take on relationships.

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 is a Hindi-language romantic comedy drama and serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2012 film Cocktail. The screenplay has been co-written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain, while the film is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under the banners of Maddock Films and Luv Films.

Featuring the trio together in the lead roles for the first time, the film explores modern relationships through a mix of romance, humour and emotional conflict. Since its release, Cocktail 2 has been receiving positive word of mouth, with audiences appreciating the ensemble cast, storytelling and music.

While the film continues its theatrical run, Kriti's latest social media post offers a glimpse into the emotions associated with bringing the project to life. Her message also highlights the effort put in by the director who helmed the romantic drama from script to screen.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon says the biggest compliment after Cocktail 2 was audiences seeing only Ally: “They didn’t see Kriti Sanon”

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