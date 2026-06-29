Kriti Sanon is continuing to receive appreciation for her performance as Ally in Cocktail 2. While the film has generated conversations around her glamorous screen presence as well as her portrayal of the character, the actress says the most meaningful feedback has been when people told her they no longer saw Kriti Sanon on screen but only Ally.

Kriti Sanon says the biggest compliment after Cocktail 2 was audiences seeing only Ally: “They didn’t see Kriti Sanon”

Speaking about the response the film has received, Kriti revealed that compliments have been coming not only from audiences and the industry but also from people who know her personally. Reflecting on the feedback, she shared, "They were like, 'When we saw the film, we didn't see Kriti Sanon. This was not Kriti.' They've met me so many times, they know how I am as a person. So I think when someone says that this was not you at all, I think that kind of really, really feels special."

The actress also spoke about receiving messages from producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Sabir Khan, who launched her acting career with Heropanti over a decade ago. Kriti described their reactions as particularly emotional, considering they have witnessed her growth as an actor since her debut. "They've seen me in Heropanti, so for them to see me after this journey of about 12 years now and playing a role like this... both of them sent me lovely messages and long ones. I know that when I did Heropanti, I was a baby who knew nothing and learnt everything on the job. The only thing that hasn't changed is that I used to ask a lot of questions back then also and I am even now," she said.

Apart from the appreciation for her performance, Kriti has also received praise for Ally's glamorous appearance in the film. Asked whether she was happier with compliments for her look or her acting, the actress admitted she was pleased that audiences recognised both aspects of the character. "Fortunately, like you said, it's a mix of both. I think that is what any actor kind of craves for. This is a very glamorous role but also has its layers, the spunk and her emotional moments, all of it packaged in one, so yeah, I got lucky," she shared.

Cocktail 2 has been drawing attention for its ensemble cast and contemporary narrative, with Ally emerging as one of the film's most talked-about characters. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Shahid Kapoor in lead roles, bringing this never-seen-before trio in different avatars. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film is only a spiritual sequel to the 2012 film with a different storyline and characters.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon on industry comparisons: “The only race that I’m in is that I want to do better than what I have done before”

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