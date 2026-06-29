The actress says her first visit to the ethical elephant sanctuary became one of her most meaningful travel experiences while celebrating her mother's birthday.

Actor Anjali Sivaraman recently embarked on a special trip to Thailand that combined a family celebration with a cause close to her heart. The actress surprised her mother with a birthday vacation, during which the duo visited the renowned Elephant Nature Park, an ethical elephant sanctuary known for rescuing and rehabilitating elephants.

EXCLUSIVE: Anjali Sivaraman surprises her mother with Thailand trip, opens up about memorable visit to Elephant Nature Park

The visit turned out to be one of the highlights of Anjali's travels, as she spent time interacting with rescued elephants while learning more about the sanctuary's work in conservation, rehabilitation and ethical animal care.

Sharing her experience, Anjali said exclusively, “This was my first time visiting Elephant Nature Park. It’s an ethically run elephant sanctuary founded by Lek Chailert, who’s my mother’s hero and officially one of my heroes as well! We organised this trip as a surprise for my mother’s birthday but it’s been one of the most memorable trips I’ve taken. These elephants have been through so much trauma through their lives but they were so gentle and welcoming despite all of it. I love elephants, they’re one of my favorite animals and I happen to know a lot about them because my mother has worked closely with them since we were young, and I’m very passionate about elephant conservation around the world.”

The actress revealed that the trip held a deeper emotional significance as it was planned to celebrate her mother's birthday. The visit also reflected a long-standing connection with elephant conservation, an interest that she says stems from her mother's work with the animals over the years.

Founded by renowned conservationist Lek Chailert, Elephant Nature Park has gained international recognition for rescuing elephants from difficult conditions and providing them with a protected environment. For Anjali, the experience went beyond sightseeing, offering an opportunity to witness conservation efforts firsthand while spending quality time with her family. Her interaction with the rescued elephants and the sanctuary's mission left a lasting impression, reinforcing her passion for wildlife welfare.

The Thailand getaway has therefore become more than just a birthday celebration. By choosing to visit an ethical sanctuary, Anjali highlighted the importance of responsible tourism and wildlife conservation while creating a memorable experience with her mother.

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