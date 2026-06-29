Ikka trailer launch: Sunny Deol admits that he had planned to make Damini 2, but it didn’t materialize; praises Akshaye Khanna, “Woh mere se bhi zyada aloof hai! But he’s a gem of a guy”

Sunny Deol, Tillotama Shome, Dia Mirza, director Siddharth P Malhotra and Monika Shergill of Netflix unveiled the trailer of the courtroom drama, Ikka, at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. Sunny Deol shared some interesting insights about working on the film and with Akshaye Khanna.

Ikka trailer launch: Sunny Deol admits that he had planned to make Damini 2, but it didn’t materialize; praises Akshaye Khanna, “Woh mere se bhi zyada aloof hai! But he’s a gem of a guy”

When asked about what made him sign the film, Sunny Deol surprised the attendees as he joked, “Hum toh hamare film ki taareef hi karte hain (laughs)!”

On a serious note, he said, “I love courtroom dramas. I never got a chance to do a film like this after Damini (1993). Then, when I was offered this subject, I was very happy. We tried our best to make Damini 2. Damini 2 ka kuch hua nahin. Then I got Ikka and it has Akshaye Khanna. I had worked with him in Border (1997). That was the first film in which we worked together. Tab bahut mazaa aaya tha aur iss film mein bhi bahut mazaa aaya. I met him after so many years.”

Sunny again raised laughs, “Woh mere se bhi zyada aloof hai (laughs)! But he's a gem of a guy.”

During the Q-and-A session with the media, Sunny Deol was asked about Akshaye Khanna’s career trajectory post-Dhurandhar. The actor remarked, “It was high time. Waqt ka kuch pata nahin. Aapko kaam karte rehna chahiye. Never give up. Just keep doing your work and that’s what Akshaye was doing. The right time came and now, he’s flying high. He deserves much more. I am so happy for him. Border was the first time we worked together. We had a great equation over there as he was Vinod ji’s (Vinod Khanna) son. I met him after so many years. I had not met him after working with him in Border.”

Ikka releases on Netflix on July 10.

Also Read: IKKA trailer: Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna face off in intense courtroom drama; Netflix film premieres on July 10

More Pages: Ikka Box Office Collection

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